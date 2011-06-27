Used 1994 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews

10.5 years with that 100cs Quattro Humberto , 01/03/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very good car, best car ever for Montreal winter driving, expensive to maintain if not followed closely, low foot print for used parts. Report Abuse

Best used car for under $10,000! clark , 08/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a great car. I have racked up over 150,000 miles and it still rides smooth. The looks are great and its styling looks like new. People ask me what year it is and are suprised to find out it is a 94. This is a great car and I would recommend this car to anyone. Report Abuse

Great Audi request124me , 07/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this vehicle used with 100,000 miles, now has 150,000. Had to compromise and get an automatic transmission, car would have performed better with manual. Car has been very reliable and maintenance has been very good. Exhaust systems are very expensive and only available from dealer in Canada Report Abuse

94 audi stevekottdr.stephenk , 08/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful good but many minor mechanical problems and hardware problems Report Abuse