Used 1993 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews

L reg' 1993 quattro 2.8 100E BIGdave , 07/21/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought this car second hand a few months ago and have found it one of the most luxurious, omfortable and eye- catching cars yet. Considering the car is 9 years old, no problems have occurred and it feels as a luxury car should. I hope it carries on running well in to the furture. Report Abuse

Best car I ever owned Jon Riehl , 02/05/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owe this car nothing. It has been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. I would buy another one. I bought it in 1998 with 38000 miles and put nearly 100000 miles on it and other then routine maintenance, I have put nothing other then the temperature control module. Report Abuse

93 Audi 100 CS Rowens , 03/30/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car presently has 223,000 miles and its interior looks almost new - new cracks in the leather, dash, etc. Its engine is strong and has had only normal service. The bodu is solid - no rattles or creaks. Its catalytic converter went out at about 190,000. A very well-built adn comfortable car Report Abuse

Better than yours Cory nickoleff , 10/10/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car to use as a beater but after about 1200Km, I have found it to be my full time runnabout. I would rather drive this than my wife's 2006 Grand Prix, or my 2005 Sebring. It's just a better car, albeit a 14 year old car. Report Abuse