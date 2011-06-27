Used 1993 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews
L reg' 1993 quattro 2.8 100E
We bought this car second hand a few months ago and have found it one of the most luxurious, omfortable and eye- catching cars yet. Considering the car is 9 years old, no problems have occurred and it feels as a luxury car should. I hope it carries on running well in to the furture.
Best car I ever owned
I owe this car nothing. It has been the most reliable vehicle I ever owned. I would buy another one. I bought it in 1998 with 38000 miles and put nearly 100000 miles on it and other then routine maintenance, I have put nothing other then the temperature control module.
93 Audi 100 CS
This car presently has 223,000 miles and its interior looks almost new - new cracks in the leather, dash, etc. Its engine is strong and has had only normal service. The bodu is solid - no rattles or creaks. Its catalytic converter went out at about 190,000. A very well-built adn comfortable car
Better than yours
I bought this car to use as a beater but after about 1200Km, I have found it to be my full time runnabout. I would rather drive this than my wife's 2006 Grand Prix, or my 2005 Sebring. It's just a better car, albeit a 14 year old car.
One to keep
Ageless near perfect car.
