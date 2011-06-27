Used 1991 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Simply a well build motor vehicle
I bought this car with 75,000 miles on it about 12 years ago. I drove it for about 20,000 miles and started to have issues with many things. Brakes, power steering pump (that also powers the brakes! This must work!), radiator, air conditioning, door locks, muffler, catalytic, you name it. I decided to replace them all as they failed. I spent a bit, but the car now has over 240,000 miles and is running like a top. It's on the 4th power steering pump. These seem to be an issue with some of these 100's. The headliner is falling down and I had to glue it back up. The AC does NOT like 134 and you have to run 12a or REDTEK out of Canada. All in all, it's simply a very well built car. I love it!
Best Car I have Ever Bought
For such an old car, I have had to do relatively little to fix it. The interior is gorgeous, a luxury car for a small budget. I have had a few electrical glitches, which are common in this model. Overall I would buy 2 if I could, but the other one would be a Quattro.
1991 Audi 100 Works for Me
Owned 5+ years. Purchased used at 122,000 miles, now 200,000. My 2nd Audi. I do all of my own work on the car. Love the car. Extremely reliable and a pleasure to drive while serving as a workhorse commuter car. Never garaged and sits outside in all 4 seasons. Interior remains tight and dry and still smells faintly new. Body and finish are near perfect - no rust/corrosion anywhere (galvanized body). All seals perfect. Original starter, alternator, radiator, heater core, etc. Only changed oil, brakes, tires, filters, belts, light bulbs. Never leaked any fluids and continues to start every time and run rock smooth and reliably. About 21 MPG city/hwy mix.
GOOD
THIS CAR IS VERY GOOD ON GAS AND ISVERY RELIABLE,I'VE ONLY HAD PROBLEMS WITH MY FUEL PUMP AND SOME ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.WITH THE MILES YOU WOULD THINK THAT THIS CAR WOULDN'T DRIVE GOOD BUT I TAKE THIS CAR UP TO BALTIMORE FROM NORTH CAROLINA TWICE A MONTH AND IT RUNS LIKE A CHAMP!!!!!.ON A FULL TANK OF GAS I CAN GET THERE AND RIDE FOR ABOUT 200 MORE MILES IN BALTIMORE BEFORE REFUELING WHOAAAA!!!!!!
