Used 1991 Audi 100 for Sale Near Me

I bought this car with 75,000 miles on it about 12 years ago. I drove it for about 20,000 miles and started to have issues with many things. Brakes, power steering pump (that also powers the brakes! This must work!), radiator, air conditioning, door locks, muffler, catalytic, you name it. I decided to replace them all as they failed. I spent a bit, but the car now has over 240,000 miles and is running like a top. It's on the 4th power steering pump. These seem to be an issue with some of these 100's. The headliner is falling down and I had to glue it back up. The AC does NOT like 134 and you have to run 12a or REDTEK out of Canada. All in all, it's simply a very well built car. I love it!

