1991 Audi 100 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$664 - $1,603
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
100E dropped. New programmable four-speed automatic transmission for 100 models.
Ron Davis,07/17/2009
I bought this car with 75,000 miles on it about 12 years ago. I drove it for about 20,000 miles and started to have issues with many things. Brakes, power steering pump (that also powers the brakes! This must work!), radiator, air conditioning, door locks, muffler, catalytic, you name it. I decided to replace them all as they failed. I spent a bit, but the car now has over 240,000 miles and is running like a top. It's on the 4th power steering pump. These seem to be an issue with some of these 100's. The headliner is falling down and I had to glue it back up. The AC does NOT like 134 and you have to run 12a or REDTEK out of Canada. All in all, it's simply a very well built car. I love it!
blue2290,06/27/2002
For such an old car, I have had to do relatively little to fix it. The interior is gorgeous, a luxury car for a small budget. I have had a few electrical glitches, which are common in this model. Overall I would buy 2 if I could, but the other one would be a Quattro.
Joe Audi Owner,01/08/2004
Owned 5+ years. Purchased used at 122,000 miles, now 200,000. My 2nd Audi. I do all of my own work on the car. Love the car. Extremely reliable and a pleasure to drive while serving as a workhorse commuter car. Never garaged and sits outside in all 4 seasons. Interior remains tight and dry and still smells faintly new. Body and finish are near perfect - no rust/corrosion anywhere (galvanized body). All seals perfect. Original starter, alternator, radiator, heater core, etc. Only changed oil, brakes, tires, filters, belts, light bulbs. Never leaked any fluids and continues to start every time and run rock smooth and reliably. About 21 MPG city/hwy mix.
RICCO,02/21/2004
THIS CAR IS VERY GOOD ON GAS AND ISVERY RELIABLE,I'VE ONLY HAD PROBLEMS WITH MY FUEL PUMP AND SOME ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.WITH THE MILES YOU WOULD THINK THAT THIS CAR WOULDN'T DRIVE GOOD BUT I TAKE THIS CAR UP TO BALTIMORE FROM NORTH CAROLINA TWICE A MONTH AND IT RUNS LIKE A CHAMP!!!!!.ON A FULL TANK OF GAS I CAN GET THERE AND RIDE FOR ABOUT 200 MORE MILES IN BALTIMORE BEFORE REFUELING WHOAAAA!!!!!!
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
