Consumer Rating
(4)
1991 Audi 100 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

100E dropped. New programmable four-speed automatic transmission for 100 models.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Simply a well build motor vehicle
Ron Davis,07/17/2009
I bought this car with 75,000 miles on it about 12 years ago. I drove it for about 20,000 miles and started to have issues with many things. Brakes, power steering pump (that also powers the brakes! This must work!), radiator, air conditioning, door locks, muffler, catalytic, you name it. I decided to replace them all as they failed. I spent a bit, but the car now has over 240,000 miles and is running like a top. It's on the 4th power steering pump. These seem to be an issue with some of these 100's. The headliner is falling down and I had to glue it back up. The AC does NOT like 134 and you have to run 12a or REDTEK out of Canada. All in all, it's simply a very well built car. I love it!
Best Car I have Ever Bought
blue2290,06/27/2002
For such an old car, I have had to do relatively little to fix it. The interior is gorgeous, a luxury car for a small budget. I have had a few electrical glitches, which are common in this model. Overall I would buy 2 if I could, but the other one would be a Quattro.
1991 Audi 100 Works for Me
Joe Audi Owner,01/08/2004
Owned 5+ years. Purchased used at 122,000 miles, now 200,000. My 2nd Audi. I do all of my own work on the car. Love the car. Extremely reliable and a pleasure to drive while serving as a workhorse commuter car. Never garaged and sits outside in all 4 seasons. Interior remains tight and dry and still smells faintly new. Body and finish are near perfect - no rust/corrosion anywhere (galvanized body). All seals perfect. Original starter, alternator, radiator, heater core, etc. Only changed oil, brakes, tires, filters, belts, light bulbs. Never leaked any fluids and continues to start every time and run rock smooth and reliably. About 21 MPG city/hwy mix.
GOOD
RICCO,02/21/2004
THIS CAR IS VERY GOOD ON GAS AND ISVERY RELIABLE,I'VE ONLY HAD PROBLEMS WITH MY FUEL PUMP AND SOME ELECTRICAL SYSTEM.WITH THE MILES YOU WOULD THINK THAT THIS CAR WOULDN'T DRIVE GOOD BUT I TAKE THIS CAR UP TO BALTIMORE FROM NORTH CAROLINA TWICE A MONTH AND IT RUNS LIKE A CHAMP!!!!!.ON A FULL TANK OF GAS I CAN GET THERE AND RIDE FOR ABOUT 200 MORE MILES IN BALTIMORE BEFORE REFUELING WHOAAAA!!!!!!
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
The Used 1991 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Sedan.

