1992 Audi 100 Review
1992 Highlights
Sheetmetal redesigned, and 2.8-liter V6 replaces five-cylinder motor. Quattro models available with automatic transmission. Driver airbag and ABS standard. All wagons are Quattro-equipped.
Most helpful consumer reviews
milan999,11/05/2005
Solid, fast, very comfortable, good handling, high speed performance truly great - goes like a high speed bullet train on a rail, almost nonexistent noise or vibration at 125-130 mph - still at 170,000 miles. I would say the car needed the most maintenance between 50,000-100,000, after that fairly low maintenance.
GENE,06/06/2002
GREAT CAR/REPAIRS $$$$$/RELIABLE AND GREAT ON THE HIGHWAY!
Bill in Richmond,08/05/2002
Car suffers from two AUDI chronic problems [Hydraulic hoses and pressure accumulator]. Had the same parts fail on my last Audi. These parts cost a fortune! I wanted a manual trans, and very few good alternatives exist in this class. It is an excellent driving car.
jasonheartaudi,12/27/2010
really cant say enough about this car, it looks like it could be a 2000 or later model car, still. totally unstoppable in the snow, 5 spd trans smooth as silk. Everything still works after almost 20 years and 140k, the oil pressure gauge is testy but it's no real mechanical concern as far as I know. I'm keeping this car till it's dead. we're having a blizzard here in ny im going back out to drive around :)
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
