1992 Audi 100 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Sheetmetal redesigned, and 2.8-liter V6 replaces five-cylinder motor. Quattro models available with automatic transmission. Driver airbag and ABS standard. All wagons are Quattro-equipped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Audi 100.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good and dependable
milan999,11/05/2005
Solid, fast, very comfortable, good handling, high speed performance truly great - goes like a high speed bullet train on a rail, almost nonexistent noise or vibration at 125-130 mph - still at 170,000 miles. I would say the car needed the most maintenance between 50,000-100,000, after that fairly low maintenance.
AUDI 100CS
GENE,06/06/2002
GREAT CAR/REPAIRS $$$$$/RELIABLE AND GREAT ON THE HIGHWAY!
Excellent, but bring money.
Bill in Richmond,08/05/2002
Car suffers from two AUDI chronic problems [Hydraulic hoses and pressure accumulator]. Had the same parts fail on my last Audi. These parts cost a fortune! I wanted a manual trans, and very few good alternatives exist in this class. It is an excellent driving car.
This is the best car I have ever owned and it's 19 years old.
jasonheartaudi,12/27/2010
really cant say enough about this car, it looks like it could be a 2000 or later model car, still. totally unstoppable in the snow, 5 spd trans smooth as silk. Everything still works after almost 20 years and 140k, the oil pressure gauge is testy but it's no real mechanical concern as far as I know. I'm keeping this car till it's dead. we're having a blizzard here in ny im going back out to drive around :)
See all 14 reviews of the 1992 Audi 100
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 1992 Audi 100 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
