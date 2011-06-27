Many times quattro has saved me from a crash. Also this car is incredible in snow, you could be in a steep hill, stop in the middle and the car will still go up. I don't think I could ever go back to FWD or RWD after driving this car. I own 4 Audis, the 3 other ones being FWD, and they just don't compare to this car in the snow. Interior is beautiful, with heated leather seats and with every Audi luxury. Exterior is a style that was created in 1982 but clearly well ahead of its time, as it still looks very good. Engine...this engine will simply not die, I just broke 264K miles and it still runs BEAUTIFUL and has no sign of dying anytime soon.

