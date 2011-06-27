  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
1990 Audi 100 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Audi 100.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Review of my Audi 100 quattro
BRuTaLG,02/14/2003
Many times quattro has saved me from a crash. Also this car is incredible in snow, you could be in a steep hill, stop in the middle and the car will still go up. I don't think I could ever go back to FWD or RWD after driving this car. I own 4 Audis, the 3 other ones being FWD, and they just don't compare to this car in the snow. Interior is beautiful, with heated leather seats and with every Audi luxury. Exterior is a style that was created in 1982 but clearly well ahead of its time, as it still looks very good. Engine...this engine will simply not die, I just broke 264K miles and it still runs BEAUTIFUL and has no sign of dying anytime soon.
Great car
Justin Flynn,12/20/2002
Bought this car when it was 11 years old and owned it for over 2 years now, 145k miles, and it still doesn't need any major work and probably won't for another 100k miles. This car's reliability and durability is just amazing. Equally amazing is the acceleration and top speed that can be had from the dinky 130 hp engine. I consider the $4500 I paid for this car to be grand theft on my part. People always compliment the car when they see or ride in it. This will not be my first Audi.
Nice ride
pcelias,03/11/2009
After 19 years, the car looks and drives nice. What helps is that the suspension was lowered by about 2 inches, giving it a very tight ride (albeit a bit harsh at times); but man can it corner! Gets me about 20 mpg on average mixed around town driving, up to 25 mpg on solid highway driving.
Reliable Horse
Liboz,03/28/2004
Great Warranty. after 200,000 miles new Transmission Performs well in the snow. Easy to service with local garage specialist in Audi.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Audi 100 Overview

The Used 1990 Audi 100 is offered in the following submodels: 100 Sedan. Available styles include quattro 4dr Sedan AWD, and 4dr Sedan.

