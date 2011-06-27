  1. Home
Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Vanquish S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$293,650
Starting MSRP
$311,650
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Total Seating24
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.20.5 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower580 hp @ 7000 rpm580 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
4-wheel ABSyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
2 rear headrestsnoyes
Rear integrated headrestsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
Luxury Packyesyes
Contemporary Packyesyes
Carbon Fiber Packyesyes
Jewelry Shadow Bronze Interior Packyesyes
Shadow Exterior Packyesyes
Black Hardware Packyesyes
Interior Shadow Packyesyes
Carbon Fiber Plus Packyesyes
Contemporary and Luxury Packyesyes
Premium Smokers Packyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
13 total speakersyesyes
1000 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
Black Round Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Color Keyed One-77 Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyesyes
Fine Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Black Pedalsyesyes
Micro Perforated Leatheryesyes
Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyesyes
Leather - Q Exclusiveyesyes
Vanquish Piano Black Fascia Inlay Trimyesyes
Color Keyed Paddle Shift Insertsyesyes
Flint Seatbeltsyesyes
Leather - Contemporaryyesyes
Umbrellayesyes
Leather Headliningyesno
Contrast Binding Floor Matsyesyes
Ice Mocha Center Stack Rotaryyesyes
Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirroryesyes
Red Center Stack Rotaryyesyes
Color Matched Steering Wheel Trimyesyes
Leather ECU Pouchyesyes
Chancellor Red Seatbeltsyesyes
Two Color Leather Interioryesyes
Ventilated Front Seatsyesyes
Silver Seatbeltsyesyes
Lightweight Carbon Fiber Seatsyesyes
Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyesyes
Trunk Mounted 6CD Autochangeryesyes
Carbon Fiber Paddleshiftersyesyes
Second Glass Keyyesyes
Coarse Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Twill Carbon Fiber Sill Plaquesyesyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyesyes
Chopped Carbon Fiber Satin Fascia Inlay Trimyesyes
Black Round Half Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Standard Stitchingyesyes
Headrest Embroidery Aston Martin Wings Seatingyesyes
Shadow Bronze Center Stack Rotaryyesyes
Black Paddleshiftersyesyes
2+2 Seating Arrangementyesno
Black One-77 Full Leather Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Carbon Fiber Twill Fascia Inlay Trimyesyes
Ice Mocha Seatbeltsyesyes
Filograph Quilting Detail Trimyesyes
Carbon Fiber Herringbone Fascia Inlay Trimyesyes
Carpet - Contemporaryyesyes
Leather - Specialyesyes
Black Center Stack Rotaryyesyes
Black One-77 Leather/Alcantara Steering Wheel w/Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Leather - Q Specialyesyes
Alcantara - Contemporaryyesyes
Bang and Olufsen USB Stickyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
premium leatheryesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
Aluminum Fuel Filler Capyesyes
Brake Calipers - Redyesyes
Carbon Fiber Side Strakesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyesno
Brake Calipers - Greyyesyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyesyes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyesyes
Black Window Surroundyesyes
V12 Side Exterior Badgingyesyes
20" 10-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
Paint - Graphic Pack Vanquish Syesyes
Protective Tape Paintyesyes
Paint - Q Specialyesyes
Carbon Fiber Mirror Capsyesyes
Paint - Q Exclusiveyesyes
Carbon Fiber w/Black Mesh Insert Front Grilleyesyes
Black Front Grilleyesyes
Model Designation Rear Exterior Badgingyesyes
Black Textured Exhaust Finisheryesyes
20" 5-Spoke w/Silver Diamond Turned Finish Wheelsyesyes
Black Exterior Meshes (Hood and Side Strake)yesyes
20" 5-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
Brake Calipers - Blueyesyes
Carbon Fiber Hood Ventsyesyes
Paint - Contemporaryyesyes
Carbon Fiber Door Handlesyesyes
Magnum Silver Exterior Meshesyesyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryesyes
Convertible Hood Color - Contemporarynoyes
Convertible Wind Deflectornoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
Length186.2 in.186.2 in.
Curb weight3834 lbs.4065 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.0 cu.ft.no
Height51.0 in.51.0 in.
EPA interior volume83.0 cu.ft.no
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width75.2 in.75.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Arden Green
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Ming Blue
  • Lunar White
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Silver Blonde
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Sea Storm
  • Selene Bronze
  • Divine Red
  • Marron Black
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Quantum Silver
  • Morning Frost White
  • Hardly Green
  • Diavolo Red
  • Yellow Tang
  • Silver Fox
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Skyfall Silver
  • China Grey
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Volcano Red
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Lightning Silver
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Concours Blue
  • Appletree Green
Interior Colors
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Bronze Metallic, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • True Teal, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Royal Mint, premium leather
  • California Poppy, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Electron Yellow, premium leather
  • Fandango Pink, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Argento Grey, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
305/30R Z tiresyesyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
