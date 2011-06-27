  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Vanquish S
  4. Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • V12 makes thrilling sounds
  • Stunning exterior design sure to turn heads
  • Comfortable and luxurious seating, even for taller drivers
  • Touch-sensitive controls can be uncooperative
  • Competitors provide more thrilling driving experiences
  • More than a few ergonomic issues in the cabin
  • Lacks the latest advanced driver safety aids
List Price Estimate
$140,036 - $152,943
Used Vanquish S for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Vanquish S does Edmunds recommend?

Even though the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S comes in only one trim, there are numerous ways to personalize yours. Ours? The convertible Volante is attractive, but the coupe has the kind of look that makes your knees wobble. We'd also get the optional features that you'd think would otherwise come standard on a car of this caliber, such as seat ventilation and the auto-dimming rearview mirror. Otherwise, it's all about getting the custom colors and trim materials that you want.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Ferrari and Lamborghinis offer the ultimate in European performance while Bentley and Rolls-Royce do the same with luxury. Aston Martin positions itself in the middle of these two approaches with its 2018 Vanquish S. Its V12 engine delivers 580 horsepower and a stirring soundtrack, and its interior shows off Aston's artistry in combining leather, metal and wood.

This year is likely the last hurrah for the Vanquish, a car that represents the pinnacle of Aston Martin's lineup, at least from a pricing perspective. Interestingly, its new DB11 stablemate costs less and carries the many benefits of a fresh design, from a more powerful turbocharged engine to an updated interior with modern technology features. Still, purists might consider the snarl from the Vanquish's non-turbocharged V12 superior, and some might say the Vanquish looks better, too. For a car whose value rests largely in its presence, both aural and visual, that's enough for many to choose the Vanquish S.

2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S models

Like most of the other 12-cylinder vehicles produced in extremely limited numbers and offered at high cost, the Vanquish S comes in one near fully loaded trim. It is also available as a coupe or soft-top convertible, called the Volante. The majority of options provide buyers the ability to tailor the look and feel of the Vanquish S to their tastes.

Whether you choose the coupe or convertible, the Vanquish S employs a 5.9-liter V12 (580 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission. A manual transmission is not available. Standard equipment includes 20-inch wheels, launch control, a limited-slip differential, carbon-ceramic brakes, an adaptive suspension, xenon headlights, LED running lights, power-folding mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, power-adjustable front seats with heating, leather upholstery, Bluetooth, navigation, a 6.5-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay, and a 13-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with satellite radio.

Convertible models come with rear seats that are optional on the coupe. Other options include front-seat ventilation, a squared-off steering wheel derived from the limited-edition One-77, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, lightweight carbon-fiber seats, and a wind deflector for the convertible.

The rest of the options provide buyers a wide variety of aesthetic choices regarding wheels, brake caliper color, and interior leather and trim options. Aston Martin's personalization program, called Q, allows for even further customization of colors and trims. So if there's a color combination, style of stitching, or material you'd love to have, chances are Aston Martin can make it happen in the Vanquish S.

Driving

The 2018 Vanquish S could get by on looks and sound alone, but it also drives well. Not an objectively small car, it feels compact on narrow canyon roads. Acceleration sounds and feels excellent, though it is slower than its rivals.

Interior

The Vanquish S prioritizes design over functionality with immaculate hand-sewn leather and often cumbersome controls. It'll take time to get used to operating the parking brake, which rests next to the driver door like in a Corvette from the late '80s. Touch-sensitive controls can be uncooperative.

Utility

The Vanquish S has a small, shallow trunk, virtually no interior storage and subpar cupholders. The same is true for the other cars in the V12 touring car segment, so pack light. There are no lower LATCH anchors for a car seat, but it's easy to reach the upper tether on the rear shelf.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
580 hp @ 7000 rpm
See all Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Vanquish S models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Alerts you of objects in front of or behind the car while parking.
Parking Assist Camera
Shows the area behind the car in the entertainment screen to ensure safe reversing.
Emergency Brake Assist
Senses if the driver is braking hard enough during an emergency and applies greater stopping force if necessary.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S

Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Overview

The Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S is offered in the following submodels: Vanquish S Coupe, Vanquish S Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 8A), and Volante 2dr Convertible (5.9L 12cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish SES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S.

Can't find a used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Ss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin Vanquish S for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $18,240.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 12 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,996.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin Vanquish S for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,529.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,035.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin Vanquish S lease specials

Related Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles