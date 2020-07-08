Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S for Sale Near Me

Ocean Mazda - Miami / Florida

Clean CARFAX. Black 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.0L V12 *INCLUDES WARRANTY*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *REAR BACK UP CAMERA*, *NAVIGATION / GPS*, *MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL*, *PREMIUM WHEELS*, *BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE*, *LEATHER SEATS*, *PREMIUM AUDIO*, *HEATED SEATS*, Vanquish Volante, 2D Convertible, 6.0L V12, Black, Pure Black w/Leather Seat Upholstery or Alcantara Interior Trim or Exclusive Leather Seat Trim or Leather Contemporary Seat Trim or Perforated Leather Seat Trim or Q Special Leather Seat Trim or Quilted Leather Seat Trim or 2-Tone Leather Surfaced Seat Trim or Special Leather Seat/Interior Trim, Wheels: 20" 5-Spoke Forged w/Gloss Black Finish.COME DISCOVER THE OCEAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUP EXPERIENCE CONFIDENCE You are in good hands from the moment you arrive. We believe your car buying experience should be one-size-fits-YOU. COURAGE We dare to be a different ownership experience. We are a family-owned business who is continuously changing the way you do business with your local dealer. Let's lead the way together! . Flexibility- start the process on-line, come in and drive home the car you want! . Transparency- You will have ownership of the process. It's your car- it's your experience. CONNECTION We will ensure that your experience is unparalleled and unforgettable when you choose Ocean Automotive Group! Together, we can re-define the car buying experience. Ocean Automotive- Committed to Excellence. Recent Arrival!Our goal is to make your car buying experience the best possible. Ocean Mazda's virtual dealership offers a wide variety of new and used cars, Mazda incentives, service specials, and Mazda parts savings. Conveniently located in Doral, FL we are just a short drive from Miami, FL and Hialeah, FL. CONFIDENCE -You are in good hands from the moment you arrive. We believe your car buying experience should be one-size-fits-YOU. COURAGE - We dare to be a different ownership experience. We are a family-owned business who is continuously changing the way you do business. Flexibility- start the process on-line, come in and drive home the car you want! Transparency-You will have ownership of the process. It's your car-it's your experience. CONNECTION- We will ensure that your experience is unparalleled and unforgettable when you choose Ocean! Together, we can re-define the car buying experience.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: SCFPMCLZ1JGK03763

Stock: L19385B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020