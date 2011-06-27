Used 2009 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

Brian , 12/25/2009

This car has plenty of flaws such as really outdated electronics (GPS, radio, etc.) and horrible ergonomics (tiny buttons in bad locations, etc.). But none of that matters because when you drive this car you feel like the king of the road. Sure, there are faster cars and more technologically advanced cars, but nothing gets attention like an Aston Martin, and it's attention with class. It's not flashy like a Lambo or Lotus - it's all class, and the sound it makes is astounding! The sound coming out of the exhaust is worth the cost of the car entirely!