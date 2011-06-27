  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  4. Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
  5. Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 V12 Vanquish
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale
List Price Estimate
$34,371 - $64,612
Used V12 Vanquish for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

A real car

Jerome Henin, 06/10/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is as comfortable as a class S mercedes, as fun as a Ferrari 575, and much more reliable as most other cars. You can use it again and again. You will always be amused by the behavior of people when they see it. It is definItely the gentleman's supercar.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all V12 Vanquishes for sale

Related Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles