2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Performance and exclusivity of V12 power, high-performance threshold without a stiff ride, finely detailed interior, flies under the radar compared to a Ferrari.
- Not as fast as other similar exotics, a few cheap interior pieces, won't get the attention that a Ferrari will.
List Price Estimate
$33,748 - $63,441
Edmunds' Expert Review
On par with such segment standouts as the Ferrari 575M Maranello, the Vanquish offers an upscale English feel in addition to its blistering performance.
2005 Highlights
No major changes for the Vanquish.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jerome Henin,06/10/2005
This car is as comfortable as a class S mercedes, as fun as a Ferrari 575, and much more reliable as most other cars. You can use it again and again. You will always be amused by the behavior of people when they see it. It is definItely the gentleman's supercar.
Features & Specs
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
520 hp @ 7000 rpm
