Consumer Rating
(1)
2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Performance and exclusivity of V12 power, high-performance threshold without a stiff ride, finely detailed interior, flies under the radar compared to a Ferrari.
  • Not as fast as other similar exotics, a few cheap interior pieces, won't get the attention that a Ferrari will.
Edmunds' Expert Review

On par with such segment standouts as the Ferrari 575M Maranello, the Vanquish offers an upscale English feel in addition to its blistering performance.

2005 Highlights

No major changes for the Vanquish.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A real car
Jerome Henin,06/10/2005
This car is as comfortable as a class S mercedes, as fun as a Ferrari 575, and much more reliable as most other cars. You can use it again and again. You will always be amused by the behavior of people when they see it. It is definItely the gentleman's supercar.
See all 1 reviews of the 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
Features & Specs

MPG
10 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6500 rpm
More about the 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Overview

The Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish is offered in the following submodels: V12 Vanquish Coupe, V12 Vanquish S. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A), and S 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A).

