Used 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe Consumer Reviews

Vanquish Rocks InuYasha510 , 08/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The V12 Vanquish is the best car I've ever seen or drove. It is just the perfect vehicle. It has a beautiful exterior design. Report Abuse

Joe Pavilion , 12/02/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Nice,beautiful,sexy,sporty,reliable,fun to drive,performance great,fuel economy is excellent and performance. Report Abuse

Vanquish: Best of the Best! greach , 12/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful When recently asked which of my cars I would keep if I had to pick just one, I immediatley responded: The Vanquish! This car has the elegance, grace and comfort of the Bentley Arnage; is for all practical purposes as fast as the Ferrari 360 (it feels much faster from 80 to 140 mph! than the 360!)Handling is more solid and direct than the 575 Maranello. The build quality is better than any Mercedes, and the car feels so solid yet nimble on the road! I have been a new Ferrari buyer/owner since 1982, and a Bentley/Rolls buyer/ owner since 1987. Now that I have experienced this car I don't think anything else will impress me. Get one if you can and enjoy! Report Abuse

The absolute best! xdreem74 , 12/10/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I just purchased this car back in September, and it is hands down the best card I've ever owned. It's got the speed, style, comfort, and class I need in a vehicle. Spendy -- yes -- but ever so worth every penny! Report Abuse