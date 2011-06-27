Used 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Coupe Consumer Reviews
Vanquish Rocks
The V12 Vanquish is the best car I've ever seen or drove. It is just the perfect vehicle. It has a beautiful exterior design.
Joe
Nice,beautiful,sexy,sporty,reliable,fun to drive,performance great,fuel economy is excellent and performance.
Vanquish: Best of the Best!
When recently asked which of my cars I would keep if I had to pick just one, I immediatley responded: The Vanquish! This car has the elegance, grace and comfort of the Bentley Arnage; is for all practical purposes as fast as the Ferrari 360 (it feels much faster from 80 to 140 mph! than the 360!)Handling is more solid and direct than the 575 Maranello. The build quality is better than any Mercedes, and the car feels so solid yet nimble on the road! I have been a new Ferrari buyer/owner since 1982, and a Bentley/Rolls buyer/ owner since 1987. Now that I have experienced this car I don't think anything else will impress me. Get one if you can and enjoy!
The absolute best!
I just purchased this car back in September, and it is hands down the best card I've ever owned. It's got the speed, style, comfort, and class I need in a vehicle. Spendy -- yes -- but ever so worth every penny!
One Beautifully Performing Car
Having always been a fan of Aston Martins, when I took shipment of my silver 6.0L Coupe, I was blown away by the fact that I could actually bring this beautifully sculpted car home. Its performance is great, power available all the time, and the perfectly weighted steering works excellently, and carves into the curves like a superbike. The 12-cylinder powerplant will offer Niagra-torque anytime anywhere. For a sports car, the rear vision and trunk space are also quite good. The interior is also luxurious and excellent. I have never purchased a new car before and I can see how great this modern machine is.
