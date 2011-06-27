2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Review
Pros & Cons
- Stellar performance, plush interior, rarity.
- Limited production could make the Vanquish hard to get.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$27,277 - $56,167
Edmunds' Expert Review
On par with such segment standouts as the Ferrari 575M Maranello, the Vanquish offers an upscale English feel in addition to its blistering performance.
2003 Highlights
For 2004, the Vanquish gets only minor interior upgrades that include new audio systems from Linn, child seat mounting brackets and optional tan carpeting. A rear parking sensor system has also been added to the options list.
Most helpful consumer reviews
InuYasha510,08/20/2003
The V12 Vanquish is the best car I've ever seen or drove. It is just the perfect vehicle. It has a beautiful exterior design.
Pavilion,12/02/2003
Nice,beautiful,sexy,sporty,reliable,fun to drive,performance great,fuel economy is excellent and performance.
greach,12/10/2003
When recently asked which of my cars I would keep if I had to pick just one, I immediatley responded: The Vanquish! This car has the elegance, grace and comfort of the Bentley Arnage; is for all practical purposes as fast as the Ferrari 360 (it feels much faster from 80 to 140 mph! than the 360!)Handling is more solid and direct than the 575 Maranello. The build quality is better than any Mercedes, and the car feels so solid yet nimble on the road! I have been a new Ferrari buyer/owner since 1982, and a Bentley/Rolls buyer/ owner since 1987. Now that I have experienced this car I don't think anything else will impress me. Get one if you can and enjoy!
xdreem74,12/10/2003
I just purchased this car back in September, and it is hands down the best card I've ever owned. It's got the speed, style, comfort, and class I need in a vehicle. Spendy -- yes -- but ever so worth every penny!
Features & Specs
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automated manual
Gas
460 hp @ 6800 rpm
