When recently asked which of my cars I would keep if I had to pick just one, I immediatley responded: The Vanquish! This car has the elegance, grace and comfort of the Bentley Arnage; is for all practical purposes as fast as the Ferrari 360 (it feels much faster from 80 to 140 mph! than the 360!)Handling is more solid and direct than the 575 Maranello. The build quality is better than any Mercedes, and the car feels so solid yet nimble on the road! I have been a new Ferrari buyer/owner since 1982, and a Bentley/Rolls buyer/ owner since 1987. Now that I have experienced this car I don't think anything else will impress me. Get one if you can and enjoy!

