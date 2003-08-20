Used 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish for Sale Near Me

Gas Motor Cars - Marietta / Georgia

RECENT MAINTENANCE PERFORMED REPLACING FUEL PUMPS VALVE COVER GASKETS AND COIL PACKS. LOCALLY OWNED SHOW-QUALITY ASTON MARTIN V12 VANQUISH! ONE OF THE MOST STRIKING CARS EVER MADE. ONLY 1429 UNITS MADE FOR THE UNITED STATES! TONS OF OPTIONS. ZERO PAINTWORK! ALL ORIGINAL. RUNS AND DRIVES BEAUTIFULLY AND SOUNDS EVEN BETTER. EXTERIOR IS FINISHED IN GRIGIO TITANIUM AND HAS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR. OPTIONS AND FEATURES INCLUDE:5.9L NATURALLY ASPIRATED V12 ENGINE MAKING 460 HP 6 SPEED PADDLE SHIFT SEQUENTIAL AUTOMATED MANUAL GEARBOX 19 ALLOY V12 VANQUISH WHEELS LINN PREMIUM AUDIO HEATED FRONT SEATS OPTIONAL REAR SEATS QUILTED ALCANTARA HEADLINER HEATED FRONT SEATS CRUISE CONTROL PUSH START BUTTON ON DASHBOARD ANALOG CLOCK CLIMATE CONTROL CARBON FIBER STRUT BRACE AND MUCH MORE.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish with Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Seats .

Engine: 12 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SCFAC23383B501189

Stock: C1189

Certified Pre-Owned: No

