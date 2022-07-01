2022 Aston Martin DBX
Estimated Price: Starting at $192,000
2022 Aston Martin DBX
2022 Aston Martin DBX Review
byNick Yekikian
News EditorNick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career.,
rating written byJonathan Elfalan
Director, Vehicle TestingJonathan Elfalan has worked in the automotive industry since 2005. As a director of vehicle testing at Edmunds, Jonathan has tested and reviewed thousands of cars and written thousands of car-related articles over the course of his career.
Pros
- Gutsy turbocharged engine
- Sharp steering, stellar handling
- Plenty of standard interior luxuries
Cons
- Dated touchscreen interface
- Ride on rough roads can be harsh
- Driver assist technology isn't as refined as it should be
What's new
- New Sport Plus seat option for 2022
- Wireless charging mat added
- 23-inch wheels are now an option
- Part of the first DBX generation launched in 2021
The DBX isn't just the British marque's first SUV — it's the most versatile Aston Martin ever made. With plenty of turbocharged power on tap, seating for five, and good looks, the DBX recipe makes for a great ultra-luxury SUV — as long as you can stomach the $192,000 starting price. At that price point, the DBX competes in rarefied air. The Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach GLS are all serious contenders in this segment, but the DBX is the best choice if you're interested in something that drives more like a sports car and less like a land yacht.
The DBX's impressive performance starts with its powerful turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. Ever since the British brand partnered with Mercedes AMG, its powertrains have been a highlight. Gobs of available low-end torque get you off the line quickly, and this SUV's quick reflexes might surprise you. It's a responsive driver's car, but that doesn't mean the rest of the car has been compromised to attain that high level of performance. Instead, it's as usable as any other five-seat crossover SUV and as posh as you'd expect an Aston Martin to be.
Inside there are swaths of leather coating nearly every surface, with wood, metal and faux suede trim used neatly throughout the cabin. The design is familiar to anyone who's seen the interior of other Astons like the DB11 and the Vantage. Like most cars in this uber-luxurious class of SUVs, the DBX is basically fully loaded from the start. A configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument panel sits behind the steering wheel, and there is a 10-inch Mercedes-sourced screen that handles infotainment duties and many of the car's settings. For 2022, the DBX's interior gets spruced up slightly, offering a Sport Plus bucket seat and a new wireless charging mat as options. There are also four new interior "themes" for 2022: Accelerate, Create, Impulse and Inspire.
On the whole, the DBX is a winner. With enjoyable handling, a sumptuous interior and a fantastic V8, Aston Martin did a darn good job with its first SUV.
Edmunds Expert Rating
Our VerdictThe Edmunds Vehicle Testing Team evaluates a fresh batch of vehicles every week, pairing objective assessments at our test track with real-world driving on city streets, freeways and winding roads. The data we gather results in our Expert Ratings. They’re based on 30-plus scores that cover every aspect of the automotive experience.
7.6 /10
We never thought we'd live to see an SUV by Aston Martin and yet here we are. The DBX blends Aston Martin's distinctive styling with a spacious cabin, a decent amount of utility, and a powerful V8 engine. But in a growing field of super SUVs, the DBX doesn't break any ground in performance, function or technology. In other words, you'll have to really want an Aston Martin SUV to justify paying for one.
Rated for you by America’s best test team.
Performance
8.0/10
How does the DBX drive? Aston Martins have never been about world-dominating speed and grip, and the DBX isn't looking to change that. Instead you'll find an appreciable balance of everything that makes for a suitable grand-touring vehicle.
With its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 thrumming under the hood, our DBX test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 12.5 seconds at 112 mph. That's ample speed for a performance SUV. The DBX also has a quick-shifting gearbox, communicative steering, and strong and smooth braking. Our only real complaints pertain to a slightly unrefined engine stop-start system and mildly overbearing stability control.
Comfort
8.0/10
How comfortable is the DBX? The DBX is comfortable but falls short in a few areas. The front seats in particular feel a little flat and unyielding. They have excellent lateral support to hold you in place while cornering, but they lack any extending support for the lower cushion. The standard adaptive air suspension delivers a commendable ride over nearly any surface, especially considering the large 22-inch wheels that the DBX rolls on. Road noise is also pretty minimal, though wind noise is somewhat more prevalent.
The DBX has tri-zone climate (some competitors offer four-zone systems) and the system is able to warm or cool the cabin quickly. The heated and ventilated seats also work quickly. But we don't like the way the climate controls are laid out. Some functions are toggles or capacitive buttons, while other functions are accessed through the digital display.
Interior
7.5/10
How’s the interior? Aston Martin has put some of the most beautiful sports cars on the road. But with the DBX, some of the eye-catching design comes at the expense of function. Door handles, window controls and seat controls all look great but present ergonomic challenges. Our biggest gripe concerns the infotainment system: The central display lacks touchscreen functionality. Seriously, why?
The rest of the DBX interior is quite good. The cabin is spacious, especially in the back seat. There's a generous amount of legroom and enough headroom to accommodate someone as tall as 6-foot-5. Despite the unintuitive seat controls, we eventually found a comfortable driving position as well. Visibility out of the cockpit is good, especially to the front.
Technology
7.0/10
How’s the tech? Technology is where the DBX indisputably trails the pack. First, the good: 1) the 14-speaker audio system, which doesn't carry the markings of any notable audio brand, produces crisp and clear sound and 2) the voice recognition system can recognize most commands using natural speech.
It's mostly downhill from there. Everything from using the navigation system to changing the climate controls is a small chore. The infotainment system is supposed to have Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, but we were unable to get it to work during our DBX test. There are four USB ports for charging devices but no wireless charger, which we think is an oversight at this price.
Though the DBX had most of the modern advanced driving aids, their functionality left much to be desired. Adaptive cruise stopped abruptly on a few occasions and the lane keeping system seemed far too sensitive in detecting lane markings yet was useless for actually staying in the lane.
Storage
7.5/10
How’s the storage? Cargo and storage will always be a relevant topic for any SUV, no matter how exotic. The DBX offers a fairly good amount of utility with a rear cargo area of just over 22 cubic feet, and all of it is pretty usable. The rear seats split in three sections and fold virtually flat for when you need to carry longer items.
Inside there are various places, all modestly sized, for storing personal items. A leather-lined bonus area beneath the center console looks to be a perfect spot for a wireless charger, but we didn't find one there. Most luxury SUVs don't do a great job of offering ample interior storage, so the DBX is not an outlier. Should you want to use your exotic SUV as a school bus, you'll be pleased to know that the child safety seat anchors are easily accessible, and there's a helpful amount of space for installing even a bulky rear-facing model.
Fuel Economy
6.5/10
How’s the fuel economy? This is not the SUV to buy if you're concerned with efficiency, but that said, it's not the worst of the bunch either. The DBX carries an official rating of 15 mpg combined (14 city/18 highway), which aligns with vehicles such as the BMW X5 M and Bentley Bentayga. But let's be real, no one will be making this point. For what it's worth, the DBX returned slightly better fuel economy than expected on Edmunds' 115-mile evaluation route, averaging 19.7 mpg.
Value
6.5/10
Is the DBX a good value? While you can't really place a value on exclusivity, we can compare what a vehicle objectively offers versus its competition. The quality of materials in the DBX is exquisite, and we can't remember any vehicle with more leather-wrapped surfaces. There is a lot of super-soft leather here.
For better and for worse, Astons also have a hand-built quality and feel to them. Some gaps and seams, though, aren't quite lined up tightly, and while some may find this charming, others might find it frustrating at this price point. But objectively speaking, the DBX offers nothing that its less expensive peers provide other than the Aston Martin badge. For some, the brand alone is a compelling enough argument.
The DBX offers similar warranty coverage to other brands of this ilk, with three years of comprehensive warranty coverage and roadside assistance and a 10-year corrosion warranty, all without mileage limits.
Wildcard
8.5/10
The DBX is middle of the pack when it comes to fun behind the wheel. Most other exotic SUVs are quicker and have more grip, but the DBX offers a more artisanal balance of things. Those expecting world-beating performance will be left wanting more, but if you're familiar with the Aston Martin experience, the DBX will feel just right.
And when it comes to design, we think Aston Martin nailed the look of the DBX. The brand's design DNA translates surprisingly well, with muscular lines that also manage to look graceful. It looks like an Aston Martin but also like nothing else on the road.
Which DBX does Edmunds recommend?
Thanks to a high-quality leather interior and its excellent handling, any DBX would be fine with us. But if we had the cash to spare, we'd shell out extra and customize our own two-tone leather interior and opt for all of the exterior carbon-fiber packages. Why not, right?
Aston Martin DBX models
Like many high-end luxury vehicles, the Aston Martin DBX doesn't have any trim levels. There is, however, a seemingly endless list of option packages and customization options to pluck from through the company's Q customization service. If that seems overwhelming, the DBX can also be purchased in a number of preconfigured variants to help keep things simple. All DBXs have a 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine (542 horsepower, 516 lb-ft) and a nine-speed automatic transmission to route power to all four wheels.
DBX
Even without options, the Aston is luxuriously equipped with:
- 22-inch wheels
- Adjustable air suspension with adaptive dampers
- Electronic limited-slip differential for the rear axle
- LED headlights
- Full leather upholstery
- Heated, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function
- Power tailgate
- 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation
- Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Keyless entry with push-button start
- Heated rear seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- 14-speaker audio system
There are a few à la carte options potential buyers might be interested in such as:
- Sport exhaust system
- 16-way adjustable, heated Sport Plus seats
- 23-inch wheels
- Row bar
- Wireless charging mat
- Ventilated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
The DBX also comes with:
- Front and rear parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking)
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Aston Martin and the car in front)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the DBX and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Lane departure warning (alerts you if the vehicle begins to drift out of its lane)
- Lane keeping assist (steers the DBX back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
Highlights of some of the DBX's many available option packages include:
- Interior Protection package
- All-weather floor mats
- All-weather load space mat
- Rear seat covers
- Rear bumper protector
- Convenience package
- Hands-free tailgate
- Automated parking system (steers into a parking spot with little or no driver intervention)
- Touchpad with control for garage door opener
- Indulgence package
- 16-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function
- Heated and ventilated front and rear seats
- Tinted rear side windows with added sound insulation
- DB Elegance package
- Quilted and perforated leather seating surfaces
- Upgraded leatherwork with embroidery
- Events package
- Rear-facing trunk-mounted seats
- Food and dining storage, including a chilled compartment
- Picnic blanket
- Umbrella strap
- Snow package
- Roof-mounted ski rack
- Warmer for ski boots
- Bags for ski storage
- Snow chains
- Mud flaps
- Unique doorsill plates
Driven: 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Has Performance for Days
Limited-Edition 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Marks the End of an Era
Move Over, Escalade-V, the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 Is the 700-HP SUV We <em>Really</em> Want
Fewer Than 20 V8-Powered Coupes Are On Sale in 2022
Aston Martin DBX vs. the competition
2022 Aston Martin DBX
2022 Bentley Bentayga
Aston Martin DBX vs. Bentley Bentayga
Compare Aston Martin DBX & Bentley Bentayga features
The Bentley Bentayga is probably the closest competitor to the DBX in this super-luxe segment. The biggest difference is the Bentley is biased more toward comfort, and it's even more ornate on the inside than the Aston. If comfort is at the top of your priority list, give the Bentley a good long look.
Aston Martin DBX vs. Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Compare Aston Martin DBX & Porsche Cayenne Coupe features
Porsche has been doing high-performance SUVs longer than anyone, so look no further than the Cayenne Turbo GT if the ultimate sporty crossover is what you're after. The Turbo GT is all-new for 2022 and is the fastest production SUV around the famed Nürburgring. It's also even sharper and more sports car-like than the Aston. The only drawback might be its exceptional $180,000 asking price.
Aston Martin DBX vs. Lamborghini Urus
Compare Aston Martin DBX & Lamborghini Urus features
If you want everyone to know you've arrived, there's no better way to do it than with a Lamborghini. The Urus is a perfectly Lambo take on an SUV. Outrageous styling, plenty of performance to back up the hardcore looks, and just enough utility to make it an acceptable everyday SUV. Just make sure you're ready for all the looks you're bound to get.
