Edmunds Expert Rating

We never thought we'd live to see an SUV by Aston Martin and yet here we are. The DBX blends Aston Martin's distinctive styling with a spacious cabin, a decent amount of utility, and a powerful V8 engine. But in a growing field of super SUVs, the DBX doesn't break any ground in performance, function or technology. In other words, you'll have to really want an Aston Martin SUV to justify paying for one.

How does the DBX drive? Aston Martins have never been about world-dominating speed and grip, and the DBX isn't looking to change that. Instead you'll find an appreciable balance of everything that makes for a suitable grand-touring vehicle. With its turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 thrumming under the hood, our DBX test vehicle sprinted from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 12.5 seconds at 112 mph. That's ample speed for a performance SUV. The DBX also has a quick-shifting gearbox, communicative steering, and strong and smooth braking. Our only real complaints pertain to a slightly unrefined engine stop-start system and mildly overbearing stability control.

How comfortable is the DBX? The DBX is comfortable but falls short in a few areas. The front seats in particular feel a little flat and unyielding. They have excellent lateral support to hold you in place while cornering, but they lack any extending support for the lower cushion. The standard adaptive air suspension delivers a commendable ride over nearly any surface, especially considering the large 22-inch wheels that the DBX rolls on. Road noise is also pretty minimal, though wind noise is somewhat more prevalent. The DBX has tri-zone climate (some competitors offer four-zone systems) and the system is able to warm or cool the cabin quickly. The heated and ventilated seats also work quickly. But we don't like the way the climate controls are laid out. Some functions are toggles or capacitive buttons, while other functions are accessed through the digital display.

Interior 7.5 / 10 How’s the interior? Aston Martin has put some of the most beautiful sports cars on the road. But with the DBX, some of the eye-catching design comes at the expense of function. Door handles, window controls and seat controls all look great but present ergonomic challenges. Our biggest gripe concerns the infotainment system: The central display lacks touchscreen functionality. Seriously, why?



The rest of the DBX interior is quite good. The cabin is spacious, especially in the back seat. There's a generous amount of legroom and enough headroom to accommodate someone as tall as 6-foot-5. Despite the unintuitive seat controls, we eventually found a comfortable driving position as well. Visibility out of the cockpit is good, especially to the front.

Technology 7.0 / 10 How’s the tech? Technology is where the DBX indisputably trails the pack. First, the good: 1) the 14-speaker audio system, which doesn't carry the markings of any notable audio brand, produces crisp and clear sound and 2) the voice recognition system can recognize most commands using natural speech.



It's mostly downhill from there. Everything from using the navigation system to changing the climate controls is a small chore. The infotainment system is supposed to have Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, but we were unable to get it to work during our DBX test. There are four USB ports for charging devices but no wireless charger, which we think is an oversight at this price.



Though the DBX had most of the modern advanced driving aids, their functionality left much to be desired. Adaptive cruise stopped abruptly on a few occasions and the lane keeping system seemed far too sensitive in detecting lane markings yet was useless for actually staying in the lane.

Storage 7.5 / 10 How’s the storage? Cargo and storage will always be a relevant topic for any SUV, no matter how exotic. The DBX offers a fairly good amount of utility with a rear cargo area of just over 22 cubic feet, and all of it is pretty usable. The rear seats split in three sections and fold virtually flat for when you need to carry longer items.



Inside there are various places, all modestly sized, for storing personal items. A leather-lined bonus area beneath the center console looks to be a perfect spot for a wireless charger, but we didn't find one there. Most luxury SUVs don't do a great job of offering ample interior storage, so the DBX is not an outlier. Should you want to use your exotic SUV as a school bus, you'll be pleased to know that the child safety seat anchors are easily accessible, and there's a helpful amount of space for installing even a bulky rear-facing model.

Fuel Economy 6.5 / 10 How’s the fuel economy? This is not the SUV to buy if you're concerned with efficiency, but that said, it's not the worst of the bunch either. The DBX carries an official rating of 15 mpg combined (14 city/18 highway), which aligns with vehicles such as the BMW X5 M and Bentley Bentayga. But let's be real, no one will be making this point. For what it's worth, the DBX returned slightly better fuel economy than expected on Edmunds' 115-mile evaluation route, averaging 19.7 mpg.

Value 6.5 / 10 Is the DBX a good value? While you can't really place a value on exclusivity, we can compare what a vehicle objectively offers versus its competition. The quality of materials in the DBX is exquisite, and we can't remember any vehicle with more leather-wrapped surfaces. There is a lot of super-soft leather here.



For better and for worse, Astons also have a hand-built quality and feel to them. Some gaps and seams, though, aren't quite lined up tightly, and while some may find this charming, others might find it frustrating at this price point. But objectively speaking, the DBX offers nothing that its less expensive peers provide other than the Aston Martin badge. For some, the brand alone is a compelling enough argument.



The DBX offers similar warranty coverage to other brands of this ilk, with three years of comprehensive warranty coverage and roadside assistance and a 10-year corrosion warranty, all without mileage limits.