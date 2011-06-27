  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DB9
  4. Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9
  5. Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 DB9
5(50%)4(0%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all DB9s for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,739 - $49,888
Used DB9 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Finest Car I've Owned

murrayr1, 03/26/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I drive this car everyday and arrive at work and home with a smile on my face. The car is a joy to drive. It is refined, responsive and reliable. Any minor glitches have been quickly attended to by the dealer. I drive the car I love everyday.

Report Abuse

Weekend Car

Robb G, 11/17/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My Aston Martin has been a great weekend car. I say this because it is usually in the shop with electrical problems during the week!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all DB9s for sale

Related Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles