2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,636$29,726$32,295
Clean$27,139$29,183$31,692
Average$26,143$28,097$30,488
Rough$25,147$27,011$29,284
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,014$32,406$35,343
Clean$29,473$31,814$34,684
Average$28,392$30,630$33,366
Rough$27,310$29,446$32,049
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,765$29,863$32,441
Clean$27,265$29,318$31,836
Average$26,264$28,227$30,627
Rough$25,264$27,136$29,417
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,518$28,864$31,745
Clean$26,041$28,337$31,154
Average$25,085$27,283$29,970
Rough$24,130$26,228$28,786
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,284$26,157$28,458
Clean$23,847$25,679$27,927
Average$22,972$24,724$26,866
Rough$22,097$23,768$25,805
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,364$25,175$27,402
Clean$22,943$24,716$26,891
Average$22,101$23,796$25,870
Rough$21,259$22,876$24,848
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,466$26,296$28,544
Clean$24,025$25,816$28,012
Average$23,144$24,855$26,948
Rough$22,262$23,895$25,883
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$45,557$49,057$53,355
Clean$44,736$48,161$52,361
Average$43,095$46,369$50,371
Rough$41,454$44,577$48,382
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,026$28,017$30,464
Clean$25,557$27,506$29,896
Average$24,620$26,482$28,761
Rough$23,682$25,459$27,625
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,855$33,150$35,970
Clean$30,299$32,544$35,299
Average$29,187$31,333$33,958
Rough$28,076$30,122$32,617
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,761$26,666$29,005
Clean$24,315$26,178$28,464
Average$23,422$25,204$27,383
Rough$22,530$24,230$26,301
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,296$29,639$32,518
Clean$26,804$29,098$31,911
Average$25,821$28,015$30,699
Rough$24,837$26,932$29,487
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,356$28,364$30,831
Clean$25,881$27,846$30,256
Average$24,932$26,810$29,107
Rough$23,982$25,774$27,957
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,506 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Alfa Romeo Giulia is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,506 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $25,557 for one in "Clean" condition and about $27,506 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia ranges from $23,682 to $30,464, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.