Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,636
|$29,726
|$32,295
|Clean
|$27,139
|$29,183
|$31,692
|Average
|$26,143
|$28,097
|$30,488
|Rough
|$25,147
|$27,011
|$29,284
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,014
|$32,406
|$35,343
|Clean
|$29,473
|$31,814
|$34,684
|Average
|$28,392
|$30,630
|$33,366
|Rough
|$27,310
|$29,446
|$32,049
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,765
|$29,863
|$32,441
|Clean
|$27,265
|$29,318
|$31,836
|Average
|$26,264
|$28,227
|$30,627
|Rough
|$25,264
|$27,136
|$29,417
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,518
|$28,864
|$31,745
|Clean
|$26,041
|$28,337
|$31,154
|Average
|$25,085
|$27,283
|$29,970
|Rough
|$24,130
|$26,228
|$28,786
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,284
|$26,157
|$28,458
|Clean
|$23,847
|$25,679
|$27,927
|Average
|$22,972
|$24,724
|$26,866
|Rough
|$22,097
|$23,768
|$25,805
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,364
|$25,175
|$27,402
|Clean
|$22,943
|$24,716
|$26,891
|Average
|$22,101
|$23,796
|$25,870
|Rough
|$21,259
|$22,876
|$24,848
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,466
|$26,296
|$28,544
|Clean
|$24,025
|$25,816
|$28,012
|Average
|$23,144
|$24,855
|$26,948
|Rough
|$22,262
|$23,895
|$25,883
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,557
|$49,057
|$53,355
|Clean
|$44,736
|$48,161
|$52,361
|Average
|$43,095
|$46,369
|$50,371
|Rough
|$41,454
|$44,577
|$48,382
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,026
|$28,017
|$30,464
|Clean
|$25,557
|$27,506
|$29,896
|Average
|$24,620
|$26,482
|$28,761
|Rough
|$23,682
|$25,459
|$27,625
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Carbon 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,855
|$33,150
|$35,970
|Clean
|$30,299
|$32,544
|$35,299
|Average
|$29,187
|$31,333
|$33,958
|Rough
|$28,076
|$30,122
|$32,617
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,761
|$26,666
|$29,005
|Clean
|$24,315
|$26,178
|$28,464
|Average
|$23,422
|$25,204
|$27,383
|Rough
|$22,530
|$24,230
|$26,301
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,296
|$29,639
|$32,518
|Clean
|$26,804
|$29,098
|$31,911
|Average
|$25,821
|$28,015
|$30,699
|Rough
|$24,837
|$26,932
|$29,487
Estimated values
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Lusso 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,356
|$28,364
|$30,831
|Clean
|$25,881
|$27,846
|$30,256
|Average
|$24,932
|$26,810
|$29,107
|Rough
|$23,982
|$25,774
|$27,957