Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

Something special! jb7227 , 04/06/2017 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 24 of 25 people found this review helpful I have only had my Quadrifoglio for about a week....but you know as soon as you get in, that you are driving something special. I have a relatively well-optioned car including the carbon ceramic brakes, MSRP about $87k. This car gets a LOT of thumbs up...get used to it! You can dial the personality you want this car to have...in Dynamic mode (haven't tried "race" mode yet, want to break in the car properly!) it feels really tight...in "natural" mode, a comfortable daily driver....but you always have the feeling this car wants to run fast. Unlike some reviews online, i found the interior to be of very high quality...the dashboard looks like it came from a Ferrari. I am considering a set of Michelin Pilot Sport high performance all season tires, as I can already tell the Pirelli PZero Corsa tires will not last more than about 7,500 miles on the high end! I have the standard seats, but if you purchase a car with the optional carbon fiber seats, definitely try them before you buy....the basic seats have plenty of bolstering and more power adjustments. Not that it matters...but so far, in relatively gentle driving (again...trying to break it in for the first 500 miles or so)...average MPG is about 19 according to the on-board computer. I have the Rosso Competizione exterior color...it looks fabulous...but i did notice that most dealers first Quadrifoglios were Vulcano black. Although the black looks nice, IMO it doesn't do the car justice, as the carbon fiber bits kind of get "lost" in a sea of black....Overall impression...it's even better than I expected!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Alfa Quad is almost practical Bill Nelson , 04/05/2017 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quad offers extraordinary performance and yet can be reasonably driven as a freeway cruiser. The seats are comfortable. The controls intuitive and the fit and finish at a high standard. There's something wonderful about being in a four door sedan powered by a Ferrari-derived engine that handles like a race car. I've only 500 miles on the odometer but so far I've had no issues of any kind. And I forgot to mention that the car is drop dead gorgeous.

Unbelievable Car QVORBUST , 07/02/2018 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have seen the previous two reviews and find them a little hard to believe especially the brake issue. Believe me if Alfa or anyone else thought the car had a brake failure and run the risk of a fatality gimme a "brake". My guess is there are a lot of folks that either this is their first car or really need to buy a Toyota. I have had my QV for 17 months and not one problem other than a flat tire. It is the most fun car and I don't see myself coming and going on the road as every other car. For a new model year I was very sensitive and concerned. NOT ANYMORE. The car is great. Alfa Customer Care follows up on every appointment and if the problem is not resolved they escalate for you. I am having a very hard time believing that there is not an issue like the previous poster described. I read it twice and knowing the car and the rules these stories are a bit far fetched at least the one where they are so afraid to drive the car because the brakes failed and the dealership said there was not a problem with the brakes. I guess they need to apply pressure to the brake peddle. For the car going into neutral on its own I would say the shifter is tricky for the newbie. Might want to make sure you don't reach over and move it when driving. Neutral at 70 plus a mile speed is not dangerous anyway. Getting a flat at 70 is. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

STUNNING CAR, drives and sounds like a dream. UNIQ Johnny , 09/05/2018 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This isn't an appliance like a Toyota or a Honda. It's not a sterile BMW or Mercedes, that contain as much passion as a rock. This is a REAL CAR for people that enjoy driving. This isn't transportation it's an experience. After more than six months and 8500 miles the car has been flawless and continues to amaze me. It just went in for its first service which is complimentary. Oil change, software updates, etc. everything was great. Dealer was sharp and professional in the service department in Bedford. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value