Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews
Something special!
I have only had my Quadrifoglio for about a week....but you know as soon as you get in, that you are driving something special. I have a relatively well-optioned car including the carbon ceramic brakes, MSRP about $87k. This car gets a LOT of thumbs up...get used to it! You can dial the personality you want this car to have...in Dynamic mode (haven't tried "race" mode yet, want to break in the car properly!) it feels really tight...in "natural" mode, a comfortable daily driver....but you always have the feeling this car wants to run fast. Unlike some reviews online, i found the interior to be of very high quality...the dashboard looks like it came from a Ferrari. I am considering a set of Michelin Pilot Sport high performance all season tires, as I can already tell the Pirelli PZero Corsa tires will not last more than about 7,500 miles on the high end! I have the standard seats, but if you purchase a car with the optional carbon fiber seats, definitely try them before you buy....the basic seats have plenty of bolstering and more power adjustments. Not that it matters...but so far, in relatively gentle driving (again...trying to break it in for the first 500 miles or so)...average MPG is about 19 according to the on-board computer. I have the Rosso Competizione exterior color...it looks fabulous...but i did notice that most dealers first Quadrifoglios were Vulcano black. Although the black looks nice, IMO it doesn't do the car justice, as the carbon fiber bits kind of get "lost" in a sea of black....Overall impression...it's even better than I expected!!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Alfa Quad is almost practical
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quad offers extraordinary performance and yet can be reasonably driven as a freeway cruiser. The seats are comfortable. The controls intuitive and the fit and finish at a high standard. There's something wonderful about being in a four door sedan powered by a Ferrari-derived engine that handles like a race car. I've only 500 miles on the odometer but so far I've had no issues of any kind. And I forgot to mention that the car is drop dead gorgeous.
Unbelievable Car
I have seen the previous two reviews and find them a little hard to believe especially the brake issue. Believe me if Alfa or anyone else thought the car had a brake failure and run the risk of a fatality gimme a “brake”. My guess is there are a lot of folks that either this is their first car or really need to buy a Toyota. I have had my QV for 17 months and not one problem other than a flat tire. It is the most fun car and I don’t see myself coming and going on the road as every other car. For a new model year I was very sensitive and concerned. NOT ANYMORE. The car is great. Alfa Customer Care follows up on every appointment and if the problem is not resolved they escalate for you. I am having a very hard time believing that there is not an issue like the previous poster described. I read it twice and knowing the car and the rules these stories are a bit far fetched at least the one where they are so afraid to drive the car because the brakes failed and the dealership said there was not a problem with the brakes. I guess they need to apply pressure to the brake peddle. For the car going into neutral on its own I would say the shifter is tricky for the newbie. Might want to make sure you don’t reach over and move it when driving. Neutral at 70 plus a mile speed is not dangerous anyway. Getting a flat at 70 is.
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
STUNNING CAR, drives and sounds like a dream. UNIQ
This isn’t an appliance like a Toyota or a Honda. It’s not a sterile BMW or Mercedes, that contain as much passion as a rock. This is a REAL CAR for people that enjoy driving. This isn’t transportation it’s an experience. After more than six months and 8500 miles the car has been flawless and continues to amaze me. It just went in for its first service which is complimentary. Oil change, software updates, etc. everything was great. Dealer was sharp and professional in the service department in Bedford.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A wolf in sheeps clothing
The 2017 Giulia Quadrofogilio is a sleeper compared to BMW, Mercedes and even my Porsche 911 4s. I am baffled by some reviews from journalists in that I think that they have never driven the Quadrofogilio. 505 horsepower. 4 different driving modes including race, ceramic brakes and a carbon fiber driveshaft, roof and hood and movable front aero an interior that is far superior to BMW, Mercedes, Porsche or Jaguar. My son is 6ft tall and is more comfortable in the back seat than the BMW 3 series or the Jaguar xe or even the Mercedes 300. The infotainment and navigation is better than my Porsche which cost $160k. For a performance vehicle in a sedan who outperforms BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes, and handles as good or better than my 2017 Porsche 9114s for $80 k plus a warranty that is the best in the industry how can you not like the Italian design, handling, comfort and price. This car looks like a regular family sedan but is built for the track. It is funny how BMW's , Mustangs, and even Corvettes, want to race you and you have the last laugh when you fly past them and they have a look of despair. Up date after 8000 miles no change its like a mad hornet on steroids. This car is amazing way under priced to compare to the competition,it is the fastest 4 door sedan out there today. No mechanical problems unlike the 2017 Porsche which had many electrical problems. Every time we drive the Giulia we all have smiles on our faces. We take long trips in this car and its very comfortable , my son is 6'ft tall and can fit comfortably in the back seat not so in the BMW, Mercedes, or Jaguar. If you don't buy this car at least drive it to see what you are missing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Giulia
Related Used 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner