Used 2010 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews

All that and a bag of chips! Kong Vang , 05/22/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Took the 2010 TSX for a nice cruise today, and I love how this engine loves to rev! The handling of this car is phenomenal, no body roll at all, and corners really well! To put it into perspective, you know those on ramps that curves and then merges on to the free way, normally I could attack the curve at 45 mph with your ordinary family sedan, then wait until my line straightens to actually speed up. With this car, 65-70 MPH on the curves--no problems, no body roll. The car stays planted and flat throughout the hairpin, very confidence inspiring! It's amazing how it handles like a RWD car! Perhaps that was the point? Love how the rpm climbs so fast, especially when u hit VTEC! Soon to get Hondata FlashPro for it, which engages VTEC at 4500 rpm! And shifts red line to a lofty 8000 rpm, that's a Type-R! Interior fit and finish is excellent. The seats are super comfortable and keeps the lateral G's in check (as in hugs you when you make tight turns at speeds). The reinforced structural rigidity not only makes this car super responsive in the turns, it makes you feel very safe knowing that you're inside a roll cage! The audio system is top rate and sounds absolutely amazing! Minor Gripes: the electronic steering feels numb at first, but once you get used to it, it's not so bad. Just a minor annoyance since you have no clue what the tires are doing, because no feed back through the steering column. Any tire slippage will come by as a surprise. No back up camera or GPS, not a deal breaker. Don't need a back up camera in a small car, it's not a truck! And Waze on your phone does a fine job of Navigation. Brakes would be adequate for most; however for me--it leaves a lot to be desired; nothing a little upgrade in brake pads and lighter wheels couldn't fix. You wouldn't notice it unless you've rode motorcycles all your life or drive a lighter car like the Honda Fit modded with lightweight wheels that has the stopping distance of a Sports Bike. I would say the Toyota Sienna and the TSX have similar stopping power. Bottom line 8.9/10 I would recommend this car, because it does everything exceptionally well stock! It's also one of the very few Hondas, if not the last Hondas/Acuras still built 100% in Japan so it's high quality and super reliable! With a Timing Chain instead of a Belt, maintenance is also minimal. Can't beat the value! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Just a Great Car Overall Brian , 07/13/2015 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have a 2010 black TSX (4 cylinder, no tech) that I bought certified in the summer of 2012 with 26k miles (now has 57k). I could not be happier with this car. To summarize, this car may not be #1 in any particular category, but it does everything well. Its sporty, its comfortable, its technologically equipped even at the base model, its reliable, and I like how it looks (especially in black). I had a 2003 Audi A4 before this car, which was an amazing performer, but was a disaster with reliability. The A4 had so many issues that I got nervous every time I turned the key to start the car. Also, (not that it was necessarily the A4), but I had 4 tires go out on me in 5 years on that model. With the TSX, I like that it gives me a digital output of my tire pressure, so I always know I am good. If you are looking for a fun, reliable, and pretty well equipped car, the TSX is for you. Acura is not for everyone, but I am now sold and would like to get the TLX as my next model when the time is right; however, I know I can get so many more models out of the TSX so will hang onto it for some time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Exceptional without question jazzwarrior , 12/21/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Just coming up to my first week of ownership of the TSX. This is my first foreign car as a owner. I worked at General Motors for more than 25 years and drove/owned/leased virtually every luxury/sports car the automaker made since 1981 - including Saab. Without question the TSX is a very fine automobile measurable to any luxury sports sedan on the market. When you compare the technology, creature comforts, the TSX is very price competitive. Mileage is close to 26MPG city; 30-31 mpg on the highway. Contrary to other reviews, the 4 cylinder engine is extremely powerful and accelerates quickly in highway traffic. Reminds me of the turbo charged Saab 9-5.

TSX #2 pbacura , 03/07/2011 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Replaced '08 TSX with '10 TSX about 8 mos & 8800 miles ago. New model feels larger, more comfortable, and more expensive than the previous one. The comfort comes at the expense of the lively, responsive steering that made the Gen 1 TSX such a pleasure to drive. Although a common complaint is the lack of 4cyl power, I have never found that to be an issue. I still think it is an excellent value as a entry level sports/luxury sedan.