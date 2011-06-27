Used 1999 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

Hard to look beyond Acura/Honda Hondas 4 life , 09/20/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This Acura is a benchmark for value & rigid construction. Excellent feel & bang for the buck. Offers many standard features that are often expensive options on other entry luxury sedans. Decent mileage & get go for its not too powerful 3.2 4 speed auto trans. Even though only 4 speed still a performer. Ride is compliant & quiet, not Lexus quiet but defintely more fun. Engine is top notch, idles silently after +150k miles! Longevity of electronics, mechanics, etc. are phenomenal! Only problem we had was a clogged EGR port that was easily taken care of @ the dealer. Love it so much we went out & got the beautiful '06 TL. Just watch out for the trans. problems from 2000-2003 thats all. Report Abuse

Recall the Transmission Angela , 10/10/2009 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I feel the transmission should have been recalled. The manufacturer is more than aware that the transmission in this car was poorly made, and I am quite upset that I am having to replace it. I have always driven a Honda or Acura and this is the first time I've had major problems. I am told that the issue has been resolved mechanically, but that does little to help my out of pocket fee. Report Abuse

Transmission the Worst Marty Fried , 03/21/2002 7 of 8 people found this review helpful The transmission has always hesitated between first and second gear. I was told by the dealer that this was normal. At 74,000 miles the transmission went. I then found out that the extended insurance on the tranny was covered by AAMCO, not Acura. The California customer service division never followed up never floowed up with their supposed investigation. Honda can keep their 'luxury' line. I'm going to Lexus. Report Abuse

Change transmissions every 50,000 miles frances , 07/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Overall, I love the car... but it is now on its fourth transmission with 150,000 miles. Since no one I told my situation to wanted to offer any compensation, I doubt I'll purchase another Acura. Obviously the problem is common, so it seems Acura should step up to the plate! Report Abuse