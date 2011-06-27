Used 1999 Acura TL 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/430.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque216 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.0 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.
Measurements
Length192.9 in.
Curb weight3461 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base108.1 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Firepepper Red Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Monterey Blue Pearl
  • Satin Silver Metallic
  • Dark Emerald Pearl
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Taffeta White
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Ebony
  • Fern
