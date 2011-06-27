  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura SLX
  4. Used 1999 Acura SLX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1999 Acura SLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility.
  • It's not really an Acura.
Other years
1999
1998
1997
1996
Acura SLX for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,450 - $2,540
Used SLX for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Corporate sharing is all the rage these days. Manufacturers are scrambling to fill the holes in their lineups by slapping their badges on vehicles they buy from other makers. Even highly regarded firms like Acura are not above climbing into a cozy relationship with another marque; witness the Acura SLX. Based on Isuzu's competent Trooper, the Acura is a marginally spruced-up version of the same truck. This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but it does seem dishonest. Imagine the embarrassment of the SLX owner who thinks they bought something special only to find that they are driving an Isuzu?

The SLX has a 3.5-liter, dual-overhead-cam engine that produces 215 horsepower at 5,400 rpm and 230 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. It delivers capable acceleration in a vehicle this large, and this vehicle is definitely large. Markedly wider and taller than most of its competitors, the SLX has a rear cargo capacity capable of hauling several sheets of plywood.

Last year's revisions included a more powerful engine, as well as the Torque On Demand (TOD) drive system, which replaced conventional four-high mode for better performance on paved or slippery roads. That's plenty of improvements under the hood, but the interior design is starting to show its age. A recently revised instrument panel includes a digital odometer and trip meter.

The Acura SLX is priced the same as a fully loaded Isuzu Trooper. The SLX has a softer ride that results in improved on-road manners, but it still handles like a tall truck. Off-road capability is equal to the ground-pounding Trooper, but large bumps may cause the suspension to bottom out; the price you pay for that luxurious highway ride. Of course, very few SLXs will ever find their way off-road, unless the gravel driveway of the local polo club counts.

Luxurious sport-utes of today are like the sports cars so prevalent in the mid-eighties. Designed for function but purchased for prestige, they are seldom driven to their full potential. With this in mind, the SLX is a fine vehicle, delivering the prestige and comfort that Acura owners have come to expect from their cars. If you are looking for a large, luxurious sport-utility vehicle, and you aren't prone to whipsawing the steering wheel back and forth during your daily commute, this truck might just be your best option.

1999 Highlights

The SLX is carried over unchanged from a year ago.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Acura SLX.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rugged Box
mac85260,09/04/2002
The SLX is a true off road vehicle with ample cargo space. I've used it for hunting and for launching a boat from an unimproved ramp (beach). Visability is excellent. We've used it for family vacations and it will cruise all day at 75+. In spite of it's square shape is not adversely affected by cross winds.
Great SUV
room to spare,07/11/2003
Great vehicle, rugged, and comfortable. Great on long trips. Great in snow, and off road. Excellent fit and finish. I purchased this with 18k miles and now have 64k, with no problems. I like it better than the MDX. I drive my vehicles at least 150k and feel this one will make it with no problem. Still very tight, and wearing well.
Opinion Counts
DEH,08/09/2002
Family likes the visibility and cargo space this vehicle offers. Center console can be a challange due to controls being too accessable to accidental engagement. Otherwise we like it.
Great SUV
eskew,05/22/2015
4dr SUV 4WD
Bought my 99 Acura used with 103XXX miles. I absolutely love everything about it. Decent mpg, roomy and very comfortable for the whole family. Had never even heard of them until I seen it sitting on the lot and it was love at first site.
See all 6 reviews of the 1999 Acura SLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Acura SLX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1999 Acura SLX
More About This Model

"Nice Trooper," shouted my Dodge Durango-owning neighbor from across the street early one Los Angeles morning.

"It's an Acura SLX," I called back.

"An Acura?" he responded. "I didn't know Acura made an SUV."

"Well, they don't," I admitted. "Acura buys Troopers from Isuzu and slaps their own badge on them."

"Aha! I knew it was a Trooper," my neighbor proclaimed triumphantly.

"No, it's an SLX. See, it says so right there," I said, pointing to the SLX badge on the Acura's flank.

"Call it whatever you want, that thing is a Trooper," he said, climbing into his Durango and closing the door on me and my next comment to the contrary.

He made a good point. While there are plenty of badge-engineered cars and trucks on the market, few are as blatant about their lack of originality as the Acura SLX. A different grille, unique wheels and Acura badges are all that separate the SLX from the Isuzu Trooper; not a bad thing if you like Troopers (Edmund's does), but an unsatisfying level of distinction for anyone interested in buying a luxury sport-utility vehicle.

People typically buy luxury vehicles because they want something more than what a "regular" car or truck can offer them. They want more power. They want more gadgets. They want more respect from their neighbors. My experience with the Acura SLX led to a strikeout on all three fronts.

A 3.5-liter DOHC V6 engine that makes 215 horsepower @ 5400 rpm and 230 foot-pounds of torque @ 3000 rpm powers the Acura SLX. This engine is tied to a four-speed automatic gearbox that features "Winter" and "Power" modes. The Acura's motor provides plenty of low-range power, giving the SLX good acceleration, but loses its grunt when highway passing is demanded. Fortunately, the Acura's transmission minimizes the SLX's engine shortcomings by changing gears intelligently, never shifting into overdrive when we were climbing steep hills or trying to pass. While we found this powertrain combination acceptable, it is disappointing that it offers no differences from the down-market Trooper. Ford managed to squeeze 300-horsepower out of the Lincoln Navigator, making it distinct from its Expedition progenitor. Why can't Acura do something similar for the SLX?

All SLXs come with a Torque-On-Demand (TOD) four-wheel-drive system developed by Isuzu. This makes engaging four-wheel drive a shift-on-the-fly affair that requires nothing more than pushing a button on the center console. Once engaged, the TOD system uses sensors at each wheel to measure wheelspin, diverting power between the front and rear axles depending on current traction conditions. The TOD system features a cool dashboard readout that indicates the distribution of power at any given moment. Our drivers took great pleasure in stomping on the gas in every possible rain and mud puddle just to see the indicator lights blink from rear to front. Arcade-game-fun notwithstanding, TOD provides idiot-proof four-wheeling across any road surface.

The Acura SLX features a double-wishbone front suspension with torsion-bar springs and a multi-link rear suspension. Wheel articulation measures 7.5-inches at the front and rear, giving the SLX a decent off-road ride. The SLX also has front and rear stabilizer bars to control lateral body motions, but we think that Acura could do some work to improve lateral stability. On the twisty portion of our test loop, the Acura keeled about like a bombed aunt at a family reunion, throwing its weight side to side and unsettling drivers and passengers alike. Contrary to what you may have read in Consumer Reports, we did not get the SLX up on two wheels. We did, however, wish we had brought an airsickness bag along for the journey. Not many people go canyon running in their SUVs, though, so we shouldn't dwell on the SLX's shortcomings in that category. Around town and on the highway the SLX provides a comfortable, well-damped ride, swallowing potholes and expansion joints with ease.

Our favorite feature of the SLX is the truck's dimensions. Big enough on the inside to hold five passengers and all of their gear for a long weekend, the SLX is small enough on the outside to make parallel parking on a crowded street easy. Every time we regarded the vehicle when parked on the street in front of our office, we thought it looked about the same size as a Ford Explorer or Jeep Grand Cherokee; once we loaded it up with people and groceries, however, it felt like a full-size SUV. This truck makes a compelling argument for purchase if your needs require lots of room, but your reality includes a small garage or street parking.

All Acura SLXs come with a full roster of standard equipment. Like any Honda or Acura product, the only options available on the SLX are those that the dealer installs once the vehicle has been delivered to the dealership. This means that our test vehicle was nicely outfitted with leather seats with heaters, oversized moonroof, remote keyless entry, 100-watt stereo with CD player and most of the other luxury touches that typify a high-buck SUV. Despite this, the Acura's interior feels austere, thanks, in part, to the truck's humble beginnings as an Isuzu Trooper. The Acura's multitude of features does not hide the cheap plastic on the dashboard and center console, unsupportive seats or thin padding on the doors' interior. While we don't mind this sort of thing in a Trooper (OK, some of us do), we think that it looks out of place on an Acura.

Acura sold less than one SLX per day, NATIONWIDE, for the entire month of February. They've sold less than 59 SLXs for the first two months of 1999. Those numbers would make Daewoo's accountants laugh. During that same period, Isuzu has sold more than 2000 Troopers, up nearly 200 vehicles for the same period in 1998. Is the Acura a bad truck? Not at all, but my neighbor knows a fraud when he sees one, and we bet you do too. With nothing to distinguish the SLX from the Trooper, there isn't a reason to buy the Acura. Heck, the badge won't even impress your neighbors, unless you live at the intersection of dumb and dumber.

Used 1999 Acura SLX Overview

The Used 1999 Acura SLX is offered in the following submodels: SLX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Acura SLX?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Acura SLXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Acura SLX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Acura SLX.

Can't find a used 1999 Acura SLXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura SLX for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,654.

Find a used Acura for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura SLX for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $22,719.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,779.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Acura SLX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura SLX lease specials

Related Used 1999 Acura SLX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles