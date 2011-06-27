  1. Home
1997 Acura SLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the biggest "compact" sport-utility vehicles available. Powerful engine and high level of standard equipment make this truck an excellent interstate cruiser.
  • Reputed by a consumer advocacy group to be unsafe during emergency lane change maneuvers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Corporate sharing is reaching a fever pitch. Manufacturers are scrambling to fill the holes in their line-ups by slapping their badges on vehicles they buy from other makers. Even highly regarded firms like Acura are not above climbing into a cozy relationship with a lesser marque; witness the Acura SLX. Based on Isuzu's competent Trooper, the Acura is a marginally spruced-up version of the same truck. This isn't a bad thing since we have always thought the Trooper to be attractive, but it does seem dishonest. Imagine the embarrassment of the SLX owner who thinks they got something special only to find that they are driving an Isuzu?

The SLX has a 3.2-liter dual-overhead-cam engine that produces 190 horsepower. It delivers capable acceleration in a vehicle this large, and this vehicle is definitely large. Markedly wider and taller than most of its competitors, the SLX has a rear cargo capacity capable of hauling several sheets of plywood.

The Acura SLX is priced the same as the top-of-the-line Isuzu Trooper Limited. Offering similar levels of luxury as the Trooper, the SLX has a softer ride that results in improved on-road manners. Off-road capability is equal to the ground-pounding Trooper but large bumps may cause the suspension to bottom out; the price you pay for that luxurious highway ride. Of course, very few SLXs will ever find their way off-road, unless the gravel driveway of the local polo club counts.

We know that luxurious sport-utes of today are like the sports cars so prevalent in the mid-eighties. Designed for function but purchased for prestige, they are seldom driven to their capabilities. With this in mind, the SLX is a fine vehicle delivering the prestige and comfort that Acura owners have come to expect. Infiniti, Mercedes, and Lincoln have released luxury sport-utes this years; most of them based on vehicles that are already in existence. This, and the bad press tha the Acura SUV received as a result of an independent consumer group's roll-over test, has made the SLX somewhat vulnerable in the highly competitive luxury sport-ute marketplace. As a result, we've seen great lease deals and attractive financing to move these trucks out of showrooms If you are looking for a large, luxurious sport-utility vehicle and aren't prone to whip-sawing the steering wheel back and forth during your daily commute, this truck might just be perfect for you.

1997 Highlights

No changes to Acura's upscale Isuzu Trooper twin.

Been a Great Car
Paul,12/09/2008
We bought this used 3 years ago. It already had 120000 miles on it. We now have over 150000 and have never had to do any maintenance. It's a dressed up Trooper, and I've heard about the Isuzu engine burning oil, but this thing with 150K miles still does not burn anything. It had synthetic in it when we bought it, and have kept with that. The oil still looks pretty fresh at its 3500 mile changes. Maybe we just got a really good one, but this car has been great, especially for what used ones run. Our only complaint is its poor gas mileage for a smaller SUV. It gets about the same as a Suburban and is about half the size. It also rides a little to "truck like".
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
