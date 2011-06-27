  1. Home
1996 Acura SLX Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Corporate sharing is reaching a fever pitch. Manufacturers are scrambling to fill the holes in their line-ups by slapping their badges on vehicles they buy from other makers. Even highly regarded firms like Acura are not above climbing into a cozy relationship with a lesser marque; witness the Acura SLX. Based on Isuzu's competent Trooper, the Acura is a marginally spruced-up version of the same truck. This isn't a bad thing since we have always thought the Trooper to be attractive, but it does seem dishonest. Imagine the embarrassment of the SLX owner who thinks they got something special only to find that they are driving an Isuzu?

The SLX has a 3.2-liter dual-overhead-cam engine that produces 190 horsepower. It delivers capable acceleration in a vehicle this large, and this vehicle is definitely large. Markedly wider and taller than most of its competitors, the SLX has a rear cargo capacity capable of hauling several sheets of plywood.

The Acura SLX is priced the same as the top-of-the-line Isuzu Trooper Limited. Offering similar levels of luxury as the Trooper, the SLX has a softer ride that results in improved on-road manners. Off-road capability is equal to the ground-pounding Trooper but large bumps may cause the suspension to bottom out; the price you pay for that luxurious highway ride. Of course, very few SLXs will ever find their way off-road, unless the gravel driveway of the local polo club counts.

We know that luxurious sport-utes of today are like the sports cars so prevalent in the mid-eighties. Designed for function but purchased for prestige, they are seldom driven to their capabilities. With this in mind, the SLX is a fine vehicle delivering the prestige and comfort that Acura owners have come to expect. Infiniti, Mercedes and Lincoln have plans to release luxury sport-utes within a few years; many of them based on vehicles that are already in existence. Who knows, with the rush towards these up-market trucks it may be more exclusive to own the vehicles on which they are based.

1996 Highlights

The SLX is one of the first luxury-badged sport-utes to be released in this country. Based on the successful Isuzu Trooper, the SLX is very similar to its twin.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Acura SLX.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I miss my baby. ;.. (
Welsher,09/25/2009
I bought my '96 SLX in August of '07 before leaving for college in Cali (Washington is home). I loved this car, my plan was to drive it til it died, and then drop a V8 in it , slightly lower it, and black it out (it was the green/beige 2 tone). :) Long story short I got hit by a drunk 18 days ago and it's totaled, and the insurance company just offered me $3,462.35 for it. It was great for hanging out w/ my friends at college, driving to the beach, driving to the mountains, driving around town, on the HWY, wherever. It had a very solid, strong, tank-like feel, although sluggish (3.2L V6 in 2 ton vehicle), and in spite of having failed the 30 mph swerve test, it took the corners surprisingly well.
SLX
MissMrozik,08/20/2002
Great car, very few mechanical problems. Vehicle is large and my husband's LX470 Lexus, but it gets 17.00 mpg, 4 more than the Lexus. Acura dealers treat certified used car purchasers very well.
Big
Kristeen Fitts,03/21/2003
I love the size of this SUV. Lots of storage space in the back and lots of headroom. The back seat is large enough for three carseats!
Comfortable but boxey
Steve of Ohio,03/17/2005
It is a nice vehicle, but it's a little sluggish and boxey on the road. Feels and drives like a mini-bus. Gas mileage isn't good, but it does deliver when towing and hauling. Lots of space and pretty reliable. She doesn't quite 'hug the road', so it needs to be driven like a mini-bus. It also has one of the worst roll-over ratings, so drive carefully. Looks great and runs well.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
