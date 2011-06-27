  1. Home
Used 1999 Acura SLX Consumer Reviews

6 reviews
Rugged Box

mac85260, 09/04/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The SLX is a true off road vehicle with ample cargo space. I've used it for hunting and for launching a boat from an unimproved ramp (beach). Visability is excellent. We've used it for family vacations and it will cruise all day at 75+. In spite of it's square shape is not adversely affected by cross winds.

Great SUV

room to spare, 07/11/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle, rugged, and comfortable. Great on long trips. Great in snow, and off road. Excellent fit and finish. I purchased this with 18k miles and now have 64k, with no problems. I like it better than the MDX. I drive my vehicles at least 150k and feel this one will make it with no problem. Still very tight, and wearing well.

Opinion Counts

DEH, 08/09/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Family likes the visibility and cargo space this vehicle offers. Center console can be a challange due to controls being too accessable to accidental engagement. Otherwise we like it.

Great SUV

eskew, 05/22/2015
4dr SUV 4WD
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Bought my 99 Acura used with 103XXX miles. I absolutely love everything about it. Decent mpg, roomy and very comfortable for the whole family. Had never even heard of them until I seen it sitting on the lot and it was love at first site.

Rare Find

Lidio, 02/24/2008
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Great first SUV; great interior; perfect size engine; awesome off-road, little wobbly at highway speeds though; loves to drink gas, but big tank; phenomenal cargo space; never got the chance to use the heated seats, but of course a good feature; wood grain looked a bit fake, but nice touch for a rebadged Trooper; those rear doors are the best design EVER; primo stereo; love the foot room in the back and front, as well as the ride height; seemed to be a decent amount of undercarriage rust, but I suppose to be expected from an older truck; rear drive horrid on ice as I learned from experience; lost my SLX to a winter-related accident, the thing saved my life! This beast is as safe as a tank!

