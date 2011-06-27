  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1998 Acura SLX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, good off-road ability, outstanding visibility
  • Doesn't handle like a sports car. Go figure.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Corporate sharing is all the rage these days. Manufacturers are scrambling to fill the holes in their line-ups by slapping their badges on vehicles they buy from other makers. Even highly regarded firms like Acura are not above climbing into a cozy relationship with another marque; witness the Acura SLX. Based on Isuzu's competent Trooper, the Acura is a marginally spruced-up version of the same truck. This isn't a bad thing since we have always thought the Trooper to be attractive, but it does seem dishonest. Imagine the embarrassment of the SLX owner who thinks they got something special only to find that they are driving an Isuzu?

The SLX has a 3.5-liter dual-overhead-cam engine that produces 215 horsepower. It delivers capable acceleration in a vehicle this large, and this vehicle is definitely large. Markedly wider and taller than most of its competitors, the SLX has a rear cargo capacity capable of hauling several sheets of plywood.

For 1998, a bigger and somehow lighter engine provides huge improvements in horsepower and torque (up 13 and 22 percent over last year's engine, respectively). And the new Torque On Demand (TOD) drive system replaces conventional 4- high mode for better performance on paved or slippery roads. That's plenty of improvements under the hood, but the interior remains pretty much unchanged. A newly revised instrument panel includes a digital odometer and trip meter.

The Acura SLX is priced the same as a fully loaded Isuzu Trooper. The SLX has a softer ride that results in improved on-road manners. Off-road capability is equal to the ground-pounding Trooper but large bumps may cause the suspension to bottom out; the price you pay for that luxurious highway ride. Of course, very few SLXs will ever find their way off-road, unless the gravel driveway of the local polo club counts.

We know that luxurious sport-utes of today are like the sports cars so prevalent in the mid-eighties. Designed for function but purchased for prestige, they are seldom driven to their capabilities. With this in mind, the SLX is a fine vehicle delivering the prestige and comfort that Acura owners have come to expect. Infiniti, Mercedes and Lincoln have recently released their own luxury sport-utes; most of them based on vehicles that are already in existence. This, and the bad press that the Acura SUV received as a result of an independent consumer group's roll-over test, has made the SLX somewhat vulnerable in the highly competitive luxury sport-ute marketplace. As a result, we've seen great lease deals and attractive financing to move these trucks out of showrooms. If you are looking for a large, luxurious sport-utility vehicle and aren't prone to whip-sawing the steering wheel back and forth during your daily commute, this truck might just be perfect for you.

1998 Highlights

Acura's rebadged Isuzu Trooper gets more power and torque, a trick new 4WD system and revised styling for 1998.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Acura SLX.

5(50%)
4(50%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car ever had.
Bob,04/08/2010
I just love the SLX. If you're looking for a reliable car this is it. This car has almost 200,000 miles on it and its still running great. All i've done on the car was change the oil the brakes and tires. I read some reviews saying that this car tips over very easily but trust me from the way i drive it I'm surprised that it hasn't tipped over yet. This is a great car compact from outside and extremely roomy in the inside. IF acura continued the production of this car, hands down i would have one. I currently drive a BMW but i still have the acura on the side for emergencies and I'm happy i never sold it since my BMW only gives me problems.
Best Vehicle I have ever owned
Oilfieldtruckguy,06/20/2004
This is the best SUV ever made. It has plenty of cargo room, power, can actually go off road, and yet swadles the passengers with luxury. It is also tough and durable --- six years later, people ask me if it is the "new" Acura SUV, as no one has ever seen one.
Still a great value & ride!
Jewell,11/29/2006
Still own my 1998 canary teal blue SLX, still in great shape. I got caught in a wicked snow storm almost 2 years ago & went careening off the road. The vehicle remained upright & steady even though I ended up on the other side of the freeway & facing in the opposite direction! Still a great drive & ride!
Great quality and functionality
Raliegh SLX,03/23/2005
5 years and almost no troubles to speak of. Very good quality. I wish I could say the same for my newer Volvo. Great space in the back, nice interior, huge sunroof. All and all, I recommend highly. A used one is surely a great value.
See all 12 reviews of the 1998 Acura SLX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Acura SLX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Acura SLX

