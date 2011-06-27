Estimated values
1997 Acura SLX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$955
|$1,590
|$1,905
|Clean
|$869
|$1,447
|$1,741
|Average
|$698
|$1,162
|$1,412
|Rough
|$526
|$877
|$1,084
Estimated values
1997 Acura SLX Premium 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,024
|$1,690
|$2,020
|Clean
|$932
|$1,539
|$1,846
|Average
|$748
|$1,235
|$1,498
|Rough
|$564
|$932
|$1,149