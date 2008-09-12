Used 1997 Acura SLX for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura SLX searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Acura SLX
Read recent reviews for the Acura SLX
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating31 Review
Report abuse
Paul,12/09/2008
We bought this used 3 years ago. It already had 120000 miles on it. We now have over 150000 and have never had to do any maintenance. It's a dressed up Trooper, and I've heard about the Isuzu engine burning oil, but this thing with 150K miles still does not burn anything. It had synthetic in it when we bought it, and have kept with that. The oil still looks pretty fresh at its 3500 mile changes. Maybe we just got a really good one, but this car has been great, especially for what used ones run. Our only complaint is its poor gas mileage for a smaller SUV. It gets about the same as a Suburban and is about half the size. It also rides a little to "truck like".