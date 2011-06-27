Used 1996 Acura SLX Consumer Reviews

I miss my baby. ;.. ( Welsher , 09/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought my '96 SLX in August of '07 before leaving for college in Cali (Washington is home). I loved this car, my plan was to drive it til it died, and then drop a V8 in it , slightly lower it, and black it out (it was the green/beige 2 tone). :) Long story short I got hit by a drunk 18 days ago and it's totaled, and the insurance company just offered me $3,462.35 for it. It was great for hanging out w/ my friends at college, driving to the beach, driving to the mountains, driving around town, on the HWY, wherever. It had a very solid, strong, tank-like feel, although sluggish (3.2L V6 in 2 ton vehicle), and in spite of having failed the 30 mph swerve test, it took the corners surprisingly well. Report Abuse

SLX MissMrozik , 08/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great car, very few mechanical problems. Vehicle is large and my husband's LX470 Lexus, but it gets 17.00 mpg, 4 more than the Lexus. Acura dealers treat certified used car purchasers very well. Report Abuse

Big Kristeen Fitts , 03/21/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love the size of this SUV. Lots of storage space in the back and lots of headroom. The back seat is large enough for three carseats! Report Abuse

Comfortable but boxey Steve of Ohio , 03/17/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful It is a nice vehicle, but it's a little sluggish and boxey on the road. Feels and drives like a mini-bus. Gas mileage isn't good, but it does deliver when towing and hauling. Lots of space and pretty reliable. She doesn't quite 'hug the road', so it needs to be driven like a mini-bus. It also has one of the worst roll-over ratings, so drive carefully. Looks great and runs well. Report Abuse