Used 1996 Acura SLX for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura SLX searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Acura SLX
Read recent reviews for the Acura SLX
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.45 Reviews
Report abuse
Welsher,09/25/2009
I bought my '96 SLX in August of '07 before leaving for college in Cali (Washington is home). I loved this car, my plan was to drive it til it died, and then drop a V8 in it , slightly lower it, and black it out (it was the green/beige 2 tone). :) Long story short I got hit by a drunk 18 days ago and it's totaled, and the insurance company just offered me $3,462.35 for it. It was great for hanging out w/ my friends at college, driving to the beach, driving to the mountains, driving around town, on the HWY, wherever. It had a very solid, strong, tank-like feel, although sluggish (3.2L V6 in 2 ton vehicle), and in spite of having failed the 30 mph swerve test, it took the corners surprisingly well.