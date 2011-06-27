Used 2013 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews
2013 RDX
We purchased the new RDX AWD with Tech in early July and have just driven from Minnesota to Arizona. The vehicle is most everything we hoped it would be. We compared and drove most every compact suv and picked the RDX because we felt it was the best value for a well equipped suv. While the RDX is not the most nimble handling in its segment it is IMO the most comfortable. We averaged 28.6 MPG on the trip, better than I hoped for. This car is a great road trip car, again comfortable, quiet w/ very little driver fatigue after hours behind the wheel. The smooth and plentiful power of the V6 was a joy in the mountains and passing. We like the car and would make the decision to buy [it again.
Hard to impress me!
We bought this for my wife to drive. She was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot. In the past few years she has had a Honda CR-V, Lexus RX350 and a Honda Pilot. The comfort and quite has impressed us the most. I researched the 2013 RDX hard before we made our decision. Great choice. All of the websites said the the average price paid (TMV) for this model was a little over $37K. I was able to get it just a little under $36K. I would compare this to a Lexus RX350, it's a little smaller, but about $9K less. Great decision....
My husband (BMW guy) wants my RDX!!
This car is perfect! Traded my '07 MDX for better gas mileage and because I only used 3rd row twice last year. The RDX is so much better than the Lexus RX that I was considering. RX may have a few more options but the Lexus RX ride is "mushy" compared to the quick and nimble Acura RDX. My husband, who drives a BMW 535i, LOVES my RDX - he always wants to switch cars! The RDX is roomy yet sporty; super smooth, agile and quick. We have 3 kids and they fit comfortably in the back seat (my oldest is 5'7"). I would have like one more option pkg (heated steering wheel, heated 2nd row seats, wood grain trim) but not a deal breaker. We are very happy for the value of the RDX for the price.
Major improvement in comfort & gas mileage on 2013 model
I've had my 2013 RDX AWD for two weeks now. My lease was up on my '09 Murano SL AWD & I wanted something a little different. I drove the RDX in 2009 & felt the ride wasn't comfortable & the gas mileage wasn't great. On the 2013, these two issues have been 100% corrected & it's a far more comfortable vehicle to drive. The V6 performance is more than adequate, handling is stable & it's fun to drive. A few features I'd like to have are missing on the base AWD but I wasn't willing to spend the $3400 more for the Tech package when I don't need the navigation system. Compared to the BMW X3 or Q5, I'm pleased with the value I got here & lots of extra comfort features are included. Way to go!
Awesome crossover for young family
I've had an RDX for a month and all I can you won't regret a test drive. This is an awesome Crossover with performance on par to sport sedans. Those who say it's basically the same as the Honda CRV have no clue what they are talking about. For one thing, the V6 just shines...it instills confidence and I actually look forward to driving. Try drive up a hill in the RDX and you will understand it's capabilities. Secondly the technology for value can't be beat. I recommend going for the technology package if you can afford it. You get a very convenient power lift gate and an awesome 410 watt sound system which plays music in all sorts of ways (CD, DVD-Audio, XM radio, Bluetooth, Ipod)
