Used 2013 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

2013 RDX johnmsc , 08/03/2012 26 of 26 people found this review helpful We purchased the new RDX AWD with Tech in early July and have just driven from Minnesota to Arizona. The vehicle is most everything we hoped it would be. We compared and drove most every compact suv and picked the RDX because we felt it was the best value for a well equipped suv. While the RDX is not the most nimble handling in its segment it is IMO the most comfortable. We averaged 28.6 MPG on the trip, better than I hoped for. This car is a great road trip car, again comfortable, quiet w/ very little driver fatigue after hours behind the wheel. The smooth and plentiful power of the V6 was a joy in the mountains and passing. We like the car and would make the decision to buy [it again. Report Abuse

Hard to impress me! qcman83 , 12/22/2012 36 of 37 people found this review helpful We bought this for my wife to drive. She was driving a 2012 Honda Pilot. In the past few years she has had a Honda CR-V, Lexus RX350 and a Honda Pilot. The comfort and quite has impressed us the most. I researched the 2013 RDX hard before we made our decision. Great choice. All of the websites said the the average price paid (TMV) for this model was a little over $37K. I was able to get it just a little under $36K. I would compare this to a Lexus RX350, it's a little smaller, but about $9K less. Great decision.... Report Abuse

My husband (BMW guy) wants my RDX!! sbrows , 11/15/2012 32 of 33 people found this review helpful This car is perfect! Traded my '07 MDX for better gas mileage and because I only used 3rd row twice last year. The RDX is so much better than the Lexus RX that I was considering. RX may have a few more options but the Lexus RX ride is "mushy" compared to the quick and nimble Acura RDX. My husband, who drives a BMW 535i, LOVES my RDX - he always wants to switch cars! The RDX is roomy yet sporty; super smooth, agile and quick. We have 3 kids and they fit comfortably in the back seat (my oldest is 5'7"). I would have like one more option pkg (heated steering wheel, heated 2nd row seats, wood grain trim) but not a deal breaker. We are very happy for the value of the RDX for the price. Report Abuse

Major improvement in comfort & gas mileage on 2013 model gofitguy , 04/26/2012 91 of 97 people found this review helpful I've had my 2013 RDX AWD for two weeks now. My lease was up on my '09 Murano SL AWD & I wanted something a little different. I drove the RDX in 2009 & felt the ride wasn't comfortable & the gas mileage wasn't great. On the 2013, these two issues have been 100% corrected & it's a far more comfortable vehicle to drive. The V6 performance is more than adequate, handling is stable & it's fun to drive. A few features I'd like to have are missing on the base AWD but I wasn't willing to spend the $3400 more for the Tech package when I don't need the navigation system. Compared to the BMW X3 or Q5, I'm pleased with the value I got here & lots of extra comfort features are included. Way to go! Report Abuse