  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. 2021 Acura MDX
Ad
5 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Acura MDX Advance
VIEW OFFERS
Acura.com

2021 Acura MDX

Notify me when the 2021 Acura MDX is available near me

Price Range

  • $46,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Summer 2020

What to expect

  • The MDX currently ranks as one of our favorite vehicles in its class
  • Highlights include a roomy cabin and strong V6 engine
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Acura MDX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2021 Acura MDX Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/27/2020

What is the MDX?

The Acura MDX is the largest and most passenger-friendly vehicle in Acura's lineup. You get a lot for the MDX's very reasonable price tag since this three-row luxury crossover comes standard with features that often cost extra on rivals. It's also quite spacious, with seating for up to seven and a third row that's roomier than those in its direct competitors. But the MDX doesn't just check boxes from the crossover playbook; it's also surprisingly fun to drive. The V6 offers plenty of thrust — even when fully loaded with passengers — and the all-wheel-drive system gives you the confidence to tackle tight curves at speed.

The Acura MDX only has a couple glaring faults, and they have to do with the technology. The advanced driving aids aren't very advanced, often triggering false warnings and exhibiting odd behavior in traffic. The dual-screen infotainment setup is more egregious, with a confusing menu structure and slow reactions to user inputs. An MDX redesign is rumored for 2021, and these two aspects seem the most deserving of a complete overhaul.

Rivals in the three-row midsize class include the Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class. The last two don't come standard with a third row (you have to select it from the options list), and all three are more expensive than the Acura. There's also the Infiniti QX60 and Lexus RX 350L, but both are inferior to the MDX for a variety of reasons.

Edmunds says

The Acura MDX is one of the most well-rounded vehicles in the midsize three-row luxury SUV class, yet it's also one of the least expensive. You should make it one of your first test drives.

Ad
Build Your MDX Advance
157 people are viewing this car
MSRP$55,000 - $61,750
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
SH-AWD, Base, Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, SH-AWD A-Spec

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Acura MDX.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related MDX Articles

    Related 2021 Acura MDX info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model