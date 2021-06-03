2022 Acura MDX: What's It Like to Live With?

What Did We Get?

The new MDX comes standard with front-wheel drive and is available in the usual range of Acura trims: base, Technology package, A-Spec package and Advance package. And for the first time Acura will be offering an even more performance-focused Type S model powered by a 355-horsepower turbocharged V6 — we likey.

Since the Type S was not yet available when it came time to order our MDX, we went for the next best configuration: the fully loaded Advance package trim with Liquid Carbon Metallic exterior paint and an Espresso brown leather interior. The Advance trim comes standard with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system (SH-AWD is a $2,000 option otherwise), which helps to improve the MDX's agility in dry conditions as much as it provides added stability and boosts the driver's confidence when road grip is in scarce supply.

Acura bundles options into trim levels, leaving only the accessories, mostly, as à la carte items. While this helps simplify the configuration process, it also means you might have to jump to a higher trim if you want a specific feature. We'd make that near $14K jump up the trim ladder primarily for the 360-degree surround-view camera system, which makes it really easy to maneuver through tight spaces, and the ultra-comfy 16-way adjustable heated and ventilated front seats. But at the Advance package level, you also get things like a fantastic 16-speaker premium ELS audio system, a hands-free foot-operated power liftgate, a 10.5-inch head-up display and 20-inch wheels, just to name the highlights.

If none of the features above are on your must-have list, the new MDX comes with a surprising amount of standard equipment even on the base trim. Its 290-horsepower direct-injected V6, for instance, is the standard engine — the 10-speed automatic transmission is also standard. You get a panoramic moonroof, 19-inch wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a power liftgate, heated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, a large 12.3-inch central display with touchpad controller, and a full suite of the latest advanced driving aids including adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and rear cross-traffic assist. That's a lot of stuff, and more than most of its pricier competitors offer.

Why Did We Get It?

With all the improvements Acura has made to create this new MDX, it's the best three-row midsize SUV it's made to date (and the currently the best-seller in its segment). The MDX has always offered a good mix of performance, features and comfort for the money, but it has fallen short of our top spot for a few reasons.

One of those reasons was an inherently problematic nine-speed automatic transmission. That transmission has been replaced by a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which we assume won't share the clunky characteristics of its predecessor. The other reason: It lacked the more upmarket interior feel that many of its competitors offered. There was little the previous MDX did to separate itself from its mainstream counterpart, the Honda Pilot. This new MDX is convincingly more luxurious, though we are admittedly suckers for anything trimmed with open-pore wood.

Beyond the aesthetics, we're also looking forward to seeing how much of a difference the stiffer body structure and new double-wishbone suspension makes over the long haul. We're also excited to check out the new fourth-generation SH-AWD system, which should make the MDX more responsive and agile by diverting more power to the wheels that need it.

Has Acura finally done enough with the MDX to win us over? We're going to find out over this next year.