2019 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 MDX
4.4
31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

MDX solid and proven after 10k

Tom, 02/10/2019
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great

An SUV handles like a car

Jackie, 12/24/2018
SH-AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
23 of 23 people found this review helpful

Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought.

Hybrid or Not

Noelsup, 12/08/2018
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
48 of 51 people found this review helpful

When I saw the specs comparison of the Standard 2019 MDX w/ Tech and the Hybrid Tech model my decision was clear . The hybrid adds up to 5 extra miles per gallon while providing 30 more horsepower. I said where do I sign . This is my first hybrid and I am still getting used to part of the engine turning off while in traffic or waiting for a signal light to change. It can become annoying but other than that the car rides great. One important point to note the Hybrid model you can not add a hitch or tow. also the vehicle does not come with a spare or lug wrench or jack: instead comes with an inflator system .

Active Damper System is GREAT!

Bob-o, 02/15/2019
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I have only had this vehicle for a couple of months now, so still getting used to the hybrid part of it. Traded in my 2018 Acura RDX Advance because the ride was so non-luxury. Drove a regular MDX and it rode much nicer, but the Hybrid with the Active Dampers is amazing! (it is also now standard on the 2019 MDX advance non hybrid) It rides so nice. It is fast yet comfortable, and rides beautifully. The switch from battery to gas is mostly seamless. The 7 speed dual clutch is great, but at lower speeds tends to stumble like most dual clutch transmissions. There could be less road noise (an Acura trait). I love the infotainment system, and while it is dated, it has been in my last 3 cars and it works GREAT. Of course that is if you take the time to learn it and speak to it correctly and clearly. Love my MDX and may buy this one at the end of the lease!

Love it! Love it! Love it!

Terri T., 01/04/2019
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
31 of 33 people found this review helpful

I have had just about every SUV on the market. I was going to get the Q7 this time but just cannot justify the price and my local dealers customer service is lacking. This time, we tested the RX350L,( we have loved our current RX350 but need something bigger for our 2nd vehicle) Infiniti QX60 and the MDX. Our sales person at Lexus told us to test drive the MDX (LOL!) we went across the street and it was love at first sight. We like all the features and tech, the sportiness of the exterior and the customer service was truly the best ever. For the first time, we actually enjoyed the process. Everyone was very professional, friendly and we didn't feel like we were being "sold". Shout out to Acura of Brookfield! I can't see us driving anything else.

