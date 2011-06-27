Used 2018 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

2018 MDX Tech..1st Acura, Has some misteps Chris B , 06/01/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful Update: After 10,000 miles I traded in my MDX. I had to many issues with Air conditioning Compressor/ fans etc and it being in the shop for multiple days at a time For my liking. I liked the vehicle overall but reliability is questionable. Reading some other reviews I can concur with, the break clicking noise when backing up, The strange distorting haze on the passenger side while looking from the driver side of windshield and vice versa. My biggest issue is the acceleration off the line. When a light turns green and you ease on the gas, it almost does nothing, and then Jerks and accelerates hard. This is enough not to want to drive especially in areas with a lot of stop and go or lights. The dash is dated but i believe it will change to what the 2019 RDX has in 2020. Make sure to get a version with SH-AWD it makes a large difference in the driving dynamics. I still think its funny how the moon roof shade is completely manual like a base model civic from the 2000's. At this price point all things should be automated. Although i'm glad for Apple Car play, it defeats the purpose when you have to use the control knob to access the functions, seems to be one of those, well here ya go type of updates. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Blurry windshield SS , 02/14/2018 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 42 of 44 people found this review helpful There is a problem with the passenger front windshield. It's blurry along the edge and hard to look out especially to check for on coming traffic from the right side. Brought it in to the dealership, the district manager checked it, and noted all the other 2018's have the same issue, but said nothing could be done. It is a hazard to drive and see properly out that window. There service department took photos and agreed there is a problem. Now I am stuck driving this car for the next 3 years knowing that an accident could happen due to the defect that they won't correct. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Base SHAWD Bang for the Buck! Leo , 02/16/2018 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 39 of 43 people found this review helpful After researching, haggling, test driving, and repeating this process, we ended up with the 2018 MdX Base with SH AWD. So here's the deal, after test driving all the trim levels, I decided on the base model. Reason being, it comes with all the options that you will ever need. The tech package is advantageous if you REALLY need the blind spot monitor. However this car is very easy to drive/switch lanes and is proportioned very well. And keep in mind, tech package adds a pretty penny to the purchase price. I had the new body X5 but was paying an arm and leg in lease payments so immediately got rid of it, meanwhile the MDX has more options and is half the price. But going back to the car, it drives well, size is relatively small thus making it easy to drive for smaller statured people, has great utility, and actually fun to drive so long as you have the SHAWD. The only drawback is the infotainment system. However, with the 2018's having apple carplay, it makes it bearable. The shifter is annoying in the beginning, but easy to get used to. The Infiniti QX60 is probably the only viable competitor but to get standard options with AWD that you get in the mdx , it will drive up the price significantly. Added bonus is you get a fleet of standard safety and driver aid options with the base. If youre in the market, just go with the base model with SHAWD. Youre welcome! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Updated Review After 2 years of Ownership David S. , 01/03/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 31 of 35 people found this review helpful After owning a few of these MDXs, this one is the worst! My wife loves this one but I really hate all the different buttons you have to push or slide to engage everything. I hate the way the locks unlock when you walk by the car if you have your key fob on you and it does NOT lock itself back! It should only unlock or lock when I want it too!! Lane assist is annoying because you have to keep moving the wheel or it times our VERY fast, it should just stay set! Acura Navi & voice has always sucked and it still does, Acura refuses to listen to their customers & switch to Garmin. Still needs a panoramic sun roof and heads up. The front seats do not provide enough comfort under the thigh area. This one did not come standard with all wheel drive and I really miss it but it is not worth paying the extra money they are trying to gouge you for now. Acura needs to look at how much better the rims on other MFRs look. Even the so called Acura premium wheels they up-charge for do not look that great & you should not have to pay extra to have nice wheels anyway, just put descent wheels to begin with & give us a choice of silver, black, etc. It was still the best bang for the buck and it has great utilitarian value with great layout, just wanted to point out to Acura what I want fixed or changed for the next one. If Acura would start listening to their customers and front line salesmen, they could improve in so many areas and increase sales. Our 1993 Acura Legend LS Coupe is still funner, more enjoyable, user friendly, sporty, stylish, and more comfortable than most of what they offer today and Acura really needs to find their way back. It took Acura far to long to fix the RDX. The RLX is still a dog. They ruined the TSX (we owned two) with the ugly cheap looking ILX. They did not leave any heritage in the NSX at all. Why all the no name letter meaningless prefixes?? Acura does not act on feed back and the point is proven with the bird beak error!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse