Used 2014 Acura MDX Consumer Reviews
UPDATED REVIEW w/MILEAGE DATA
Now that I have 1700 miles on the car, I thought I would provide an updated review to include mileage data. My overall driving habits fall around 65% highway, 35% city, and I currently average a total of 23.9 MPG. After 22,000 miles on my 2012 MDX, the best I was able to achieve was 18.6 MPG, so this is a huge improvement. Many of us have seen reviews with significant MPG stated -here's why. The 2014 has a robust online computer that not only provides total MPG, but per trip MPG as well. I drove from Central NJ to Newark, Delaware twice last week (78 miles each way, 80% highway, 20% city) and averaged 30.9 and 30.7 MPG on each trip, which is impressive for this type of vehicle.
Even better! A keeper!
Moved up to the 2014 from a 2011 MDX. Looks similar, but big perceptual difference. I can select the Sport mode and make the MDX handle like the 2011 3.7 liter, but normally luxuriate in the "normal" mode with handling and silence. The twin screen dash still befuddles my wife, but as a techie big step up -- and I have the "base" model without all the goodies. Great acceleration, but more silent and refined. Tons of detail improvements to numberous to list. If you're in the market for an SUV, either step up to or step sideways into this car! I mistakenly leased it -- a reasonable deal, but they will probably have to pry this thing out of my cold, dead hands.
TOO MANY DEFECTS IN 1ST YEAR
14k miles on AWD Tech pkg. Have had in shop a total of 26 days. Brake warning comes on with no traffic in front (Acura says to just turn it off !!). Has occurred when at stoplight, door chime doesn't work, steering column had to be replaced. Now waiting for new electrical module to see if it will solve issues. Navigation system not user friendly when trying to set up. Way too many defects for a $50k car. This car has fallen into lemon territory and will be hard-pressed to get another one.
BUYER BEWARE*WORST CONUMER RELATIONS EVER!
Have 14 MDX/Tech 9 mo. Complaining since inception #1 Driver's windows rattle lowered a few inches #2 intermittent motor noise from behind dash with recent 3 second**Steering Wheel Lockup**. Dealer duplicated motor noise on 4th visit. Corporate tech advised dealer "they're aware of "issue" with steering motor, but don't have any solution at this time". Dealer advised car "normal" and I should pick it up!! Problem without solution=no repair? What could happen if the steering wheel locks up again? If you have this problem Please file your complaint immediately with National Highway Safety Administration 888-327-4236. BTW dealer said rattle windows is as per Acura design. Really? More than two years into the lease I became aware through a blog that there was a service bulletin sent to all Acura service centers. Neither of the Acura dealers that I visited 10 times to fix the noise alerted me that there was a fix. When I made an appointment to have 10 plastic clips that secure the plastic shroud under the hood I was given a very hard time before they fixed the problem explaining to me that it was not s recall! WORST CONSUMER RELATIONS THST I HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED ANYWHERE! Lexus or Toyota here I come!
Complete junk!
My MDX has been in the shop more than I had the car since I bought it 2 months ago. A handful of owners, including myself, have had issues with the warning lights for various vehicle systems (i.e. lane departure warning, front collision warning, SH-AWD, Traction Control, etc) coming on for no reason and when that occurs, these systems do not work. The car has been to the dealer 3 times for the same issue and most recently, they only reset the computer and gave me the vehicle back so I can test it out to see if the problem happens again. This is my 4th and last Acura. My prior 3 Acura vehicles were reliable and thatÂs why I came back for a 4th one.
