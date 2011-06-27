Used 2010 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
MDX torque converter failures
There are many, many MDX owners out there who have experienced torque converter failures over the years from 2002 up to 2010. For newer models there has JUST been a recall, within the last month. New software needs to be installed by the dealer. Be sure to ask if this recall applies to your car. My TC was replaced two months ago in my 2010 vehicle. I find it interesting that only now has Acura accepted the fact that a general problem has existed across many years of the MDX production. This damages my long-time positive feelings about Acura automobiles.
Third MDX, Best Yet
This is my third MDX -- had a terrific 2004 and the then-new style 2007. However this Advance model has the best Navigation on the market as well as the Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Indicators and the Collision Warning system. Took a 4,000 mile trip recently, got 23 MPG, and enjoyed effortless interstate driving assisted by the Adaptive Cruise control. In multiple lane Big City traffic, the side radar (Blind Spot Indicators) are priceless from a safety aspect. (Side Note: In late 2009, I was the victim of a intersection T-Bone accident in my 2007 MDX and was saved from extensive personal injuries by the wonderful safety equipment in my Acura MDX).
Good Value and Lots of Gadgets
Have had the car for a month and overall quite happy with it. It is the best value for the money in this size/category. The tech pkg has tons of features, though some are more gimmicky than useful. Not crazy about the exterior, but interior is roomy and comfortable. Cargo area is smaller than I'd like. Performance is ok. The engine lacks torque and has to rev hard for power (while making a lot of noise). Coming from a European SUV, I feel the suspension is too soft and steering is way too loose. The torque vectoring is a bit unpredictable when cornering. Road noise is surprisingly high. The car had a couple of small issues upon delivery, which is disappointing for a Honda product.
The Best SUV Period!
After much research and test drives I selected the MDX. I test drove the X5, Q7, and Grand Cherokee as well as the Mazda CX9 and others. The MDX was overall the better choice....and less expensive than many of the others. After owning it for almost a year and 30K miles I can say that it has met and exceeded my expectations. It is very comfortable; the technology is easy to use and intuitive; the navigation is the best I've seen anywhere. If you are considering an SUV, do yourself a big favor and test drive the MDX. Best vehicle I've ever owned, and I've owned many new cars over the years.
Transmission Cycling will cause performance delays
I traded my new 2010 MDX after months of working with Acura Client Services and the Dealer. The MDX's progressive transmission, in my opinion, is poorly designed. Although, the driver is pressing the gas pedal, the MDX will have long delays during gear cycles. This could be dangerous if attempting to make a quck turn in on-coming traffic. You want to go, but the MDX moves very slowly or not at all. Second, the cabin lets in so much air that during the winter, the heat must be set to keep the cabin warm, especially at the feet. Last, the MDX looses lots of horsepower as it cycles through the gears. A sluggish ride at best. For the money, find something else.
