  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2005 Acura MDX
  5. Used 2005 Acura MDX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 MDX
5(82%)4(12%)3(4%)2(1%)1(1%)
4.7
207 reviews
Write a review
See all MDXES for sale
List Price
$5,885
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...42

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Yes , the transmission is a problem

Kevin M, 09/04/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
34 of 34 people found this review helpful

Very good Suv. Love the AWD. Felt safe going down the road, it feels like driving a tank. But, the transmission failed at 160000 and we were left stranded on the side of the road. Also, some other little issues. Used regular gas. It did a good job towing. We finally did trade it in at 200000 miles and Lindsay Acura Cols. Gave us 5000 for it. It had a lot of bumps and bruises on it from towing and parking lots. Overall a good suv if Honda would solve the transmission problems that the MDX has.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

'05 MDX

mdxer, 08/07/2010
27 of 27 people found this review helpful

Replacing Cadillac Eldorado and more than happy with the change. The MDX had 82,000 miles when I got it, 97,000 six months later without any trouble, except with an a/c vent cover. Early on I had the opportunity to drive for several hours in a blizzard with complete confidence. I have also had it on unimproved old logging roads with equal confidence. I would not take it where I would take a 4Runner, but I prefer cabin comforts. The cabin is awesome and the toys are awesome. Front seats are 5 star. This is my favorite car ever. I installed after market transmission and power steering filters as a precaution. The tranny's are suspect. I drive in D4 around town and D5 only over 60 mph.

Report Abuse

Love my Acura!

cfischer15, 05/20/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

I am the original owner of my 2005 Acura MDX. Love my car! I have owned this car for over 10 years with no problems. The only thing has been the electric door locks that needed the actuator replaced. Other than that issue, this car is so reliable and comfortable to drive. Love my Acura!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Lots of mechanical issues

MHirt1, 05/16/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
32 of 35 people found this review helpful

I am the original owner of my 2005 MDX, and currently have about 130,000 miles on the car. We have had many mechanical issues with this car, including: - failed torque converter at about 55,000 miles - failed transmission cooler at about 85,000 miles which caused intermingling of transmission and radiator fluids - not good - failed electrical harness unit - had to wait to get one from Germany! - numerous suspension issues - rust appearing on front of hood and in all four wheel wells starting at around 100,000 miles Even my 15-year old Saab has had far fewer, and less expensive, mechanical issues. I am not sure whether I will buy another MDX.

Report Abuse

Trouble with transmission

driddle, 02/05/2010
23 of 25 people found this review helpful

Great car, but have had trouble with transmission. Has been replaced once already at 50000 miles, still makes hard shifts when shifting down.

Report Abuse
12345...42
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MDXES for sale

Related Used 2005 Acura MDX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles