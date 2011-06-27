Used 2005 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
Yes , the transmission is a problem
Very good Suv. Love the AWD. Felt safe going down the road, it feels like driving a tank. But, the transmission failed at 160000 and we were left stranded on the side of the road. Also, some other little issues. Used regular gas. It did a good job towing. We finally did trade it in at 200000 miles and Lindsay Acura Cols. Gave us 5000 for it. It had a lot of bumps and bruises on it from towing and parking lots. Overall a good suv if Honda would solve the transmission problems that the MDX has.
'05 MDX
Replacing Cadillac Eldorado and more than happy with the change. The MDX had 82,000 miles when I got it, 97,000 six months later without any trouble, except with an a/c vent cover. Early on I had the opportunity to drive for several hours in a blizzard with complete confidence. I have also had it on unimproved old logging roads with equal confidence. I would not take it where I would take a 4Runner, but I prefer cabin comforts. The cabin is awesome and the toys are awesome. Front seats are 5 star. This is my favorite car ever. I installed after market transmission and power steering filters as a precaution. The tranny's are suspect. I drive in D4 around town and D5 only over 60 mph.
Love my Acura!
I am the original owner of my 2005 Acura MDX. Love my car! I have owned this car for over 10 years with no problems. The only thing has been the electric door locks that needed the actuator replaced. Other than that issue, this car is so reliable and comfortable to drive. Love my Acura!
Lots of mechanical issues
I am the original owner of my 2005 MDX, and currently have about 130,000 miles on the car. We have had many mechanical issues with this car, including: - failed torque converter at about 55,000 miles - failed transmission cooler at about 85,000 miles which caused intermingling of transmission and radiator fluids - not good - failed electrical harness unit - had to wait to get one from Germany! - numerous suspension issues - rust appearing on front of hood and in all four wheel wells starting at around 100,000 miles Even my 15-year old Saab has had far fewer, and less expensive, mechanical issues. I am not sure whether I will buy another MDX.
Trouble with transmission
Great car, but have had trouble with transmission. Has been replaced once already at 50000 miles, still makes hard shifts when shifting down.
