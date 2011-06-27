Used 1992 Acura Legend Consumer Reviews
She'll be missed
I bought this car from my niece in '06 who bought it from my dad in '97 who originally bought it new in '92. I had always loved this car even though my dad preferred the design of the '88( i personally saw no comparison!). It's pick up was amazing, stopped on a dime and maintenance, while expensive in comparison to American models, isn't required too often. The handling was unmatched and I always found the style very sleek. The paint held up although the last year lots of flaking on the roof. With 295,000 she met her fate when someone pulled out in front of me in traffic totaling the car. A terrible ending to a most amazing life.
Great Car
This car is a great car. I have known about Honda's reliablity for a very long time. I have seen many of the Legends on the road and they caught my attention very quickly. I then wanted one very much. I got a deal on one, and I do not regret the choice at all. My advice to anyone who is considering purchasing this vehicle.....DO IT !
a happy owner
I've owned this car since 92 and have only had to change the battery and the tires. It is an amazing car and I've been extremely satisfied.
Can't Get Rid of This Thing
I've had my Legend LS for 10 years now. I've contemplated getting a new car numerous times, but I just can't seem to justify buying a new car with my Legend still going strong. It's like trying to kill a zombie. Sure, it has some issues that I may eventually take care of (A/C no longer works, all Bose speakers but one have died, valve seals need replacing, ABS no longer works), but the car still runs great. I'm thinking that I'd rather spend the $3K+ to fix these items than spend another $30K - $40K for a newer car. Besides, if I were to get a new car, I still couldn't part with my Legend. My wife and I switched cars one day (never happens), and she commented on how smooth it still rides.
92 4DR LS
Third owner, bought it at 204K now at 230K; always has had most of its dealer suggested maint, but given age has had some issues, mostly my fault, but otherwise I think I've only put in a CV axle, plus the usual: brakes, tires, battery. Bose system nice while it lasts, but then replace it or buy your parts on ebay. Power antenna can't handle northern winters (salt/ice), tho its weight is helpful when its slippery. Performance: good acceleration (tires like to bark), body roll happens easily to a point, but then the car just doesn't really go much further than that even if you turn harder. Brakes are decent, mine fade at the moment, but pads are very low.
Sponsored cars related to the Legend
Related Used 1992 Acura Legend info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner