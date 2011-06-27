  1. Home
Used 1992 Acura Legend Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Legend
She'll be missed

s OConnor, 07/08/2010
I bought this car from my niece in '06 who bought it from my dad in '97 who originally bought it new in '92. I had always loved this car even though my dad preferred the design of the '88( i personally saw no comparison!). It's pick up was amazing, stopped on a dime and maintenance, while expensive in comparison to American models, isn't required too often. The handling was unmatched and I always found the style very sleek. The paint held up although the last year lots of flaking on the roof. With 295,000 she met her fate when someone pulled out in front of me in traffic totaling the car. A terrible ending to a most amazing life.

Great Car

Theblessed_1, 07/03/2002
This car is a great car. I have known about Honda's reliablity for a very long time. I have seen many of the Legends on the road and they caught my attention very quickly. I then wanted one very much. I got a deal on one, and I do not regret the choice at all. My advice to anyone who is considering purchasing this vehicle.....DO IT !

a happy owner

Sea fan, 01/08/2007
I've owned this car since 92 and have only had to change the battery and the tires. It is an amazing car and I've been extremely satisfied.

Can't Get Rid of This Thing

Ben, 10/26/2007
I've had my Legend LS for 10 years now. I've contemplated getting a new car numerous times, but I just can't seem to justify buying a new car with my Legend still going strong. It's like trying to kill a zombie. Sure, it has some issues that I may eventually take care of (A/C no longer works, all Bose speakers but one have died, valve seals need replacing, ABS no longer works), but the car still runs great. I'm thinking that I'd rather spend the $3K+ to fix these items than spend another $30K - $40K for a newer car. Besides, if I were to get a new car, I still couldn't part with my Legend. My wife and I switched cars one day (never happens), and she commented on how smooth it still rides.

92 4DR LS

CB, 06/15/2005
Third owner, bought it at 204K now at 230K; always has had most of its dealer suggested maint, but given age has had some issues, mostly my fault, but otherwise I think I've only put in a CV axle, plus the usual: brakes, tires, battery. Bose system nice while it lasts, but then replace it or buy your parts on ebay. Power antenna can't handle northern winters (salt/ice), tho its weight is helpful when its slippery. Performance: good acceleration (tires like to bark), body roll happens easily to a point, but then the car just doesn't really go much further than that even if you turn harder. Brakes are decent, mine fade at the moment, but pads are very low.

