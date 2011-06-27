Used 1999 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
Perfection of a Dream
Growing up this was my dream car. When I was able to afford it I was so happy. Since the day I drove it off the lot it has been nothing but driving on a cloud from then on. The performance and handling it off the hook. It is still stock and it will still impress. Am I happy with my Integra? HECK YEA!!!
love the car
This car has proven itself to be fun to drive. I love the way it handles back roads. In my situation, single dad with two pre-teen kids, it has plenty of room (the four doors are nice) and the trunk is adequate. Gas mileage is good and no need for premium gas. I have been very happy with this car.
Fun to drive and reliable too!
This car is great for driving around town and on the freeway. the shifter is smooth, the acceleration isn't bad either but you do have to rev the engine pretty high to get the power from any VTEC engine. This car can use more sound dampening, as it get's loud at freeway speeds. The factory wheels are alittle loud and when you replace them, it quites down a bit. I get on average about 28 miles per/gal. The back is very cramped if you have to carry passengers back there. There's alot of after market companies making silly stuff for this car if you like to make it look different.
Mine has been great.
My experience with my GSR Sedan has been great, I love everything about this car. I never thought I'd want to sell it, but the draw of the M series of BMWs is strong. I should be selling my car soon, and I'm pretty sad to see it go. But, I'm seeking something with around 250hp. Reliability has been great, I haven't had any problems with it. The visibility is great, and the engine has plenty of power.
Poor Man's Sports Car
Almost 4 years old, and not one fault from day go. Best car I have ever owned. It beats my previous car, Volvo, with the exception of interior room.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1999 Acura Integra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner