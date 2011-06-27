Used 1999 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

Perfection of a Dream Rework83 , 06/13/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Growing up this was my dream car. When I was able to afford it I was so happy. Since the day I drove it off the lot it has been nothing but driving on a cloud from then on. The performance and handling it off the hook. It is still stock and it will still impress. Am I happy with my Integra? HECK YEA!!! Report Abuse

love the car buzzer , 04/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car has proven itself to be fun to drive. I love the way it handles back roads. In my situation, single dad with two pre-teen kids, it has plenty of room (the four doors are nice) and the trunk is adequate. Gas mileage is good and no need for premium gas. I have been very happy with this car.

Fun to drive and reliable too! ttuong , 04/03/2002 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This car is great for driving around town and on the freeway. the shifter is smooth, the acceleration isn't bad either but you do have to rev the engine pretty high to get the power from any VTEC engine. This car can use more sound dampening, as it get's loud at freeway speeds. The factory wheels are alittle loud and when you replace them, it quites down a bit. I get on average about 28 miles per/gal. The back is very cramped if you have to carry passengers back there. There's alot of after market companies making silly stuff for this car if you like to make it look different.

Mine has been great. Doak , 12/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My experience with my GSR Sedan has been great, I love everything about this car. I never thought I'd want to sell it, but the draw of the M series of BMWs is strong. I should be selling my car soon, and I'm pretty sad to see it go. But, I'm seeking something with around 250hp. Reliability has been great, I haven't had any problems with it. The visibility is great, and the engine has plenty of power.