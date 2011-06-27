Used 1996 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews

EXCELLENT CAR! Hilary , 04/08/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful My husband and I Rebuilt this acura (salvage front end colision) I was very sceptical that a 1.8 would have far more power than my civic 1.6 well when we finished the rebuild we raced them (both pretty much stock) this car (integra) took off and left my little civic choke'n in its dust (lol) I love this car its a 5-spd thats the only way to go if you want POWER I dont know why I was not in tune with an acura years ago. It is VERY simular to a Lexus in luxuary, mine is the special edition very much like the gsr with leather interior and POWER! Report Abuse

Fantastic car! beach_drive , 12/17/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is a fantastic car! Purchased in 1996, I'm the original owner. Extremely reliable. No problems. The only thing I would change is larger cup holders and more interior storage for CDs, etc. Also, my headlights also (lately) seem to burn out quickly, have no reason why. Pros: Super fast, the trunk is very roomy and this car has back seats that fold down for extra storage. I plan to get a new car at some point, but I can't seem to part with it! I'm happy to spend my money on travel and continue to drive this fabulous Acura! Report Abuse

You Get Your Money's Worth w/this Car!!! DTMus , 12/22/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this new. After 180K I can tell you that this car was made INCREDIBLY well!!! The stories you hear about Acura r true. Other than having to replace the radiator, I've done nothing vs. an occasional tune up and the 'usual' (change clutch at 140K, timing belt, brakes, etc.). Engine and transmission have worked flawlessly since day one and still very responsive and peppy. Only "gripe" is that parts of the paint have started to bubble up and show it's age, but heck, it IS 15 yrs old. If you're looking for a well-made car that will STILL serve you well- then look no further. Report Abuse

Gsr Integra Tim_N , 07/12/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Great car. I love that its 4 door. Pretty fast for a car that you can get 35 mpg. A great alternative to getting a civic or accord at the same price. Unless you can afford a bmw 7 series or something similiar this is a great car. Report Abuse