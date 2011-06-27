Used 1996 Acura Integra Sedan Consumer Reviews
EXCELLENT CAR!
My husband and I Rebuilt this acura (salvage front end colision) I was very sceptical that a 1.8 would have far more power than my civic 1.6 well when we finished the rebuild we raced them (both pretty much stock) this car (integra) took off and left my little civic choke'n in its dust (lol) I love this car its a 5-spd thats the only way to go if you want POWER I dont know why I was not in tune with an acura years ago. It is VERY simular to a Lexus in luxuary, mine is the special edition very much like the gsr with leather interior and POWER!
Fantastic car!
This is a fantastic car! Purchased in 1996, I'm the original owner. Extremely reliable. No problems. The only thing I would change is larger cup holders and more interior storage for CDs, etc. Also, my headlights also (lately) seem to burn out quickly, have no reason why. Pros: Super fast, the trunk is very roomy and this car has back seats that fold down for extra storage. I plan to get a new car at some point, but I can't seem to part with it! I'm happy to spend my money on travel and continue to drive this fabulous Acura!
You Get Your Money's Worth w/this Car!!!
Bought this new. After 180K I can tell you that this car was made INCREDIBLY well!!! The stories you hear about Acura r true. Other than having to replace the radiator, I've done nothing vs. an occasional tune up and the 'usual' (change clutch at 140K, timing belt, brakes, etc.). Engine and transmission have worked flawlessly since day one and still very responsive and peppy. Only "gripe" is that parts of the paint have started to bubble up and show it's age, but heck, it IS 15 yrs old. If you're looking for a well-made car that will STILL serve you well- then look no further.
Gsr Integra
Great car. I love that its 4 door. Pretty fast for a car that you can get 35 mpg. A great alternative to getting a civic or accord at the same price. Unless you can afford a bmw 7 series or something similiar this is a great car.
Great car
Very economical vehicle. Very reliable
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 1996 Acura Integra Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner