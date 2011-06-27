Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$633
|$1,371
|$1,765
|Clean
|$558
|$1,212
|$1,562
|Average
|$409
|$894
|$1,155
|Rough
|$259
|$576
|$749
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$386
|$886
|$1,155
|Rough
|$245
|$571
|$749
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$386
|$886
|$1,155
|Rough
|$245
|$571
|$749
Estimated values
1998 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$597
|$1,359
|$1,765
|Clean
|$527
|$1,201
|$1,562
|Average
|$386
|$886
|$1,155
|Rough
|$245
|$571
|$749