Estimated values
1996 Nissan 200SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$555
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$490
|$1,117
|$1,455
|Average
|$360
|$829
|$1,081
|Rough
|$231
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 200SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$557
|$1,262
|$1,643
|Clean
|$492
|$1,117
|$1,455
|Average
|$362
|$828
|$1,081
|Rough
|$232
|$540
|$706
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 200SX SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$655
|$1,296
|$1,643
|Clean
|$578
|$1,148
|$1,455
|Average
|$425
|$851
|$1,081
|Rough
|$272
|$554
|$706