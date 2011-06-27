Estimated values
1997 Nissan 200SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$575
|$1,269
|$1,644
|Clean
|$508
|$1,123
|$1,457
|Average
|$373
|$833
|$1,082
|Rough
|$239
|$543
|$707
Estimated values
1997 Nissan 200SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,292
|$1,644
|Clean
|$566
|$1,144
|$1,457
|Average
|$417
|$848
|$1,082
|Rough
|$267
|$553
|$707
Estimated values
1997 Nissan 200SX SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$752
|$1,330
|$1,644
|Clean
|$664
|$1,178
|$1,457
|Average
|$489
|$874
|$1,082
|Rough
|$313
|$569
|$707