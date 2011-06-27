  1. Home
Used 1993 Acura Integra Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Integra
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232525
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg22/29 mpg22/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.290.4/382.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG232525
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 7000 rpm126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm126 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.7 l1.8 l1.8 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 7600 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm140 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle33.3 ft.33.3 ft.33.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room52.7 in.52.7 in.52.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.34.7 in.34.7 in.
Rear hip Room47.1 in.47.1 in.47.1 in.
Rear leg room28.6 in.28.6 in.28.6 in.
Rear shoulder room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Measurements
Length172.9 in.172.9 in.172.9 in.
Curb weight2665 lbs.2623 lbs.2623 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.100.4 in.100.4 in.
Width67.5 in.67.5 in.67.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Captiva Blue Pearl
  • Horizon Gray Metallic
  • Milano Red
  • Frost White
  • Isle Green Pearl
  • Torino Red Pearl
  • Saxony Blue Metallic
  • Aztec Green Pearl
