Used 2016 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

ILX Tech pack. 6thman , 04/23/2015 Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Got the ILX like 3 weeks ago, so far no problems, fast, corners nicely, good on gas, I like better than the A3, felt cramped inside, handles as well as IS250, anyone feels differently about you are subject to your own opinion, I am not a critic just a regular guy typing my own views... Report Abuse

I LOVE this car! Shane Gochenouer , 09/01/2015 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 31 of 31 people found this review helpful This car has met all of my expectations and surpassed most of them, it is everything I was looking for at a very reasonable price point. I previously owned a 2014 Civic EX 4dr, which I bought, at least partially, because Civics are traditionally modders, with a lot of potential for customization. Not so much the case (mechanically) anymore, unless you get the SI, but I work in the city and bumper to bumper commuting with a manual, forget it. At any rate, the ILX offered everything I wanted my Civic to become, sporty, both in appearance and performance (big emphasis on performance), as well as more luxury and Honda/Acura's legendary reliability. I did a LOT of research before pulling the trigger on the purchase and I just don't think that anything out there can touch the ILX if price is at all an issue for you. Go to Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Infiniti, Lexus websites and "Build and Price" their entry level offerings with same/similar features and you will see what I mean. In NONE of those cases are you getting anywhere near the ILX in features, performance, quality or reliability for under 40K (the model I bought, w/ premium package, stickers at $30,820 with destination charges). If you are looking to buy a status symbol, this isn't the car for you, but if you want luxury quality and performance combined with unmatched reliability, this is definitely worth a look and test drive, I consider it a class leading example of what I call "practical luxury". Also worth mention, I had a 2015 ILX base model (with the 2.0) loaner for a day and a half while the dealership installed a remote start and was NOT impressed, the 2015 would not have won me over, I would still be driving the Civic, so if you have an earlier model and weren't pleased or it didn't meet your expectations, give the 2016 a test drive. The only Cons I have to offer are getting into and out of the vehicle (at 5'11" with short legs and a long torso) can be slightly awkward and low speed crawl can be chunky at times (for the first week till you get used to shift points) however from the reviews I have read on its competitors it still excels in this area (I haven't test driven any of them). UPDATE: After 8 months driving it every day, I still love this car. My only takeaway after 8 months is that without Navi the 2 screen layout can feel pretty redundant, but that's such a first world problem I don't even feel good complaining about it. Sport mode is awesome, whether or not you use the paddle shifters, which by the way can be used in normal drive mode as well. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love it Holly Swanson , 04/30/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I absolutely adore this car. I have no idea what some people are talking about regarding the seats being uncomfortable. These are the most comfortable seats I've ever driven in. This car is just what I was looking for...a beautiful, reliable and luxurious commuter. The white model really turns heads and by the first week I'd already gotten so many compliments. Interior road noise is perfect, road feel is excellent, steering is excellent, ever little detail in his car screams luxury. Really nothing bad I can say about this car, and no I've not been paid to say these things...this car is just that good. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best Value - Entry level luxury sedan ILX2016 , 01/02/2016 Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful If you're in the market for an entry level luxury sedan, you're most likely considering the Audi A3, MB CLA or the BMW 320, along with the ILX. Pricing-wise, the base MSRPs are not that far apart; but, once you start adding options, the prices begin to spread apart. Comparing all the features in an Acura ILX with Technology Plus and A-Spec, the price differences can vary as much as $5k-$10k. Add to that the recent year-end incentives, and the price difference can go as much as $12k. Considering the reliability of Acura, and its traditionally high resale value, the ILX represents the best value in this category. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse