Used 2016 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews
ILX Tech pack.
Got the ILX like 3 weeks ago, so far no problems, fast, corners nicely, good on gas, I like better than the A3, felt cramped inside, handles as well as IS250, anyone feels differently about you are subject to your own opinion, I am not a critic just a regular guy typing my own views...
I LOVE this car!
This car has met all of my expectations and surpassed most of them, it is everything I was looking for at a very reasonable price point. I previously owned a 2014 Civic EX 4dr, which I bought, at least partially, because Civics are traditionally modders, with a lot of potential for customization. Not so much the case (mechanically) anymore, unless you get the SI, but I work in the city and bumper to bumper commuting with a manual, forget it. At any rate, the ILX offered everything I wanted my Civic to become, sporty, both in appearance and performance (big emphasis on performance), as well as more luxury and Honda/Acura's legendary reliability. I did a LOT of research before pulling the trigger on the purchase and I just don't think that anything out there can touch the ILX if price is at all an issue for you. Go to Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Infiniti, Lexus websites and "Build and Price" their entry level offerings with same/similar features and you will see what I mean. In NONE of those cases are you getting anywhere near the ILX in features, performance, quality or reliability for under 40K (the model I bought, w/ premium package, stickers at $30,820 with destination charges). If you are looking to buy a status symbol, this isn't the car for you, but if you want luxury quality and performance combined with unmatched reliability, this is definitely worth a look and test drive, I consider it a class leading example of what I call "practical luxury". Also worth mention, I had a 2015 ILX base model (with the 2.0) loaner for a day and a half while the dealership installed a remote start and was NOT impressed, the 2015 would not have won me over, I would still be driving the Civic, so if you have an earlier model and weren't pleased or it didn't meet your expectations, give the 2016 a test drive. The only Cons I have to offer are getting into and out of the vehicle (at 5'11" with short legs and a long torso) can be slightly awkward and low speed crawl can be chunky at times (for the first week till you get used to shift points) however from the reviews I have read on its competitors it still excels in this area (I haven't test driven any of them). UPDATE: After 8 months driving it every day, I still love this car. My only takeaway after 8 months is that without Navi the 2 screen layout can feel pretty redundant, but that's such a first world problem I don't even feel good complaining about it. Sport mode is awesome, whether or not you use the paddle shifters, which by the way can be used in normal drive mode as well.
I love it
I absolutely adore this car. I have no idea what some people are talking about regarding the seats being uncomfortable. These are the most comfortable seats I've ever driven in. This car is just what I was looking for...a beautiful, reliable and luxurious commuter. The white model really turns heads and by the first week I'd already gotten so many compliments. Interior road noise is perfect, road feel is excellent, steering is excellent, ever little detail in his car screams luxury. Really nothing bad I can say about this car, and no I've not been paid to say these things...this car is just that good.
Best Value - Entry level luxury sedan
If you're in the market for an entry level luxury sedan, you're most likely considering the Audi A3, MB CLA or the BMW 320, along with the ILX. Pricing-wise, the base MSRPs are not that far apart; but, once you start adding options, the prices begin to spread apart. Comparing all the features in an Acura ILX with Technology Plus and A-Spec, the price differences can vary as much as $5k-$10k. Add to that the recent year-end incentives, and the price difference can go as much as $12k. Considering the reliability of Acura, and its traditionally high resale value, the ILX represents the best value in this category.
Hard to Categorize
This is a great combination of luxury and economy. I paid $9,000 less than the dealer's best offer on a comparable BMW 320i. It's pretty quick at 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds ( .2 seconds faster than the BMW according to zeroto60times.com) but still gets 36 mpg (the same as the BMW epa estimate) on the highway. After driving the BMW 320i and the X1, the ILX interior materials seemed just slightly inferior. And the noise and handling were just a little off. I am very sensitive to squeaks and rattles. So far, not a single one. The 8 speed DCT is very smooth and precise. Driving in sport mode changes everything. The shift points are at much higher revs and the engine responds much more quickly. This is my second Acura. I drove the first one for nearly 200,000 miles and all I did was change the fluids and bulbs...not a single problem. I can't attest to the reliability of the ILX, but I'm betting it will be similarly phenomenal. The expert reviews are all over the map on this one. Do you compare it with a Toyota Corolla, or a BMW 2 or 3 series? Therein lies the problem. They have to put it in a category to make sense of all the vehicles and this one doesn't fit. You have to read between the lines.
