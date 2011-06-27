Used 2016 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ILX Sedan
Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,904*
Total Cash Price
$17,262
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,224*
Total Cash Price
$23,186
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,200*
Total Cash Price
$16,924
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,632*
Total Cash Price
$23,863
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$48,576*
Total Cash Price
$23,355
Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,608*
Total Cash Price
$17,601
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$2,043
|$899
|$1,018
|$406
|$2,646
|$7,011
|Repairs
|$567
|$607
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$3,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$947
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,114
|Financing
|$928
|$747
|$553
|$346
|$125
|$2,699
|Depreciation
|$3,994
|$1,640
|$1,443
|$1,278
|$1,148
|$9,503
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,794
|$6,319
|$6,165
|$5,305
|$7,322
|$35,904
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,016
|Maintenance
|$2,744
|$1,207
|$1,367
|$545
|$3,554
|$9,417
|Repairs
|$762
|$815
|$878
|$945
|$1,015
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,271
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,247
|$1,003
|$743
|$464
|$169
|$3,625
|Depreciation
|$5,365
|$2,203
|$1,939
|$1,717
|$1,541
|$12,764
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,497
|$8,487
|$8,280
|$7,125
|$9,834
|$48,224
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$2,003
|$881
|$998
|$398
|$2,594
|$6,874
|Repairs
|$556
|$595
|$641
|$690
|$741
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$928
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,092
|Financing
|$910
|$732
|$542
|$339
|$123
|$2,646
|Depreciation
|$3,916
|$1,608
|$1,415
|$1,253
|$1,125
|$9,317
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,582
|$6,195
|$6,044
|$5,201
|$7,178
|$35,200
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$2,824
|$1,242
|$1,407
|$561
|$3,658
|$9,692
|Repairs
|$784
|$839
|$904
|$973
|$1,045
|$4,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,308
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,540
|Financing
|$1,283
|$1,032
|$764
|$478
|$173
|$3,731
|Depreciation
|$5,522
|$2,267
|$1,995
|$1,767
|$1,586
|$13,137
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,921
|$8,735
|$8,522
|$7,333
|$10,121
|$49,632
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$2,764
|$1,216
|$1,377
|$549
|$3,580
|$9,486
|Repairs
|$767
|$821
|$885
|$952
|$1,023
|$4,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,281
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,507
|Financing
|$1,256
|$1,010
|$748
|$468
|$170
|$3,651
|Depreciation
|$5,404
|$2,219
|$1,953
|$1,729
|$1,552
|$12,857
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,603
|$8,549
|$8,341
|$7,177
|$9,906
|$48,576
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 ILX Sedan Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$2,083
|$916
|$1,038
|$414
|$2,698
|$7,149
|Repairs
|$578
|$619
|$667
|$718
|$771
|$3,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$965
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,136
|Financing
|$946
|$761
|$564
|$353
|$128
|$2,752
|Depreciation
|$4,073
|$1,672
|$1,472
|$1,303
|$1,170
|$9,690
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,005
|$6,443
|$6,286
|$5,409
|$7,465
|$36,608
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 ILX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
