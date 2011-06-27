Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
Van to XC90
Owned for a few months now and no problems. As noted I would like to see better technology in this car like a modern nav and stereo. The safe and sound warranty is great. All service including oil,brakes rotors, wear and tear etc (except tires) are covered for 5yr/60k 91 octane is recommended but hard to find so I use 93. You can use 87 but I notice a lack of power with the 3.2 engine. Overall, I love this SUV. It is sharp looking and safe. No new design appears in the works until 2012.
good choice in mid size SUV category
I bought this primarily because I believe, based on an in-depth research, it is the safest SUV around. I looked at the data behind the NHSA and IIHS's ratings in addition to some detailed rollover test results from something called JRS rollover test. I might have taken this safety stuff a little too seriously. However, looking beyond just the readily available ratings (which, in my opinion, would incorrectly indicate that other SUVs are just as safe as the XC90) revealed that Volvo's safety reputation in this case is well deserved. Other pluses: The interior is functional and flexible for our family of 4 (plus grand parents) and to my eyes, this SUV looks better than the others.
Second XC 90
This is the first time in 40 years that I ever got the same exact vehicle that I had been driving. Bravo Volvo - safe , efficient, quiet and has all the amenities
New Buyer
We just bought our AWD XC90 and are very happy so far. Reviews of the add ons (like NAV and entertainment packages) helped us decide not to purchase these features. The safety features are unparalleled, especially at this price. If feels like you are driving a real vehicle instead of a plastic toy. Ride is smooth and much quieter than the Durango SLT Plus we traded in. 5 yr wear and tear, 5 yr maintenance, and 5 yr warranty were great bonuses. Costco buyer's program, and the 2009 tax incentives sealed the deal for us.
Nice Car - Couple concerns
I've had the car about 8 months. I replaced a minivan w/very squeaky brakes. I was disappointed that within a couple months the brakes were already squeaking in this car. I've had it in the shop a couple of times but they have not been able to fix it. The ride is a little stiff as has been mentioned. The V8 is great with a lot of power. I got the nav package and this system is pretty poor. The rt traf is helpful but this system can't find big time retail stores without typing in an exact address. I wouldn't rec buying this nav system. I too have experienced the buzzzz in the speakers which hasn't been fixed. Does anyone know what this is? Overall a good/fun/safe car to drive around
Sponsored cars related to the XC90
Related Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner