  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo XC90
  4. Used 2010 Volvo XC90
  5. Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 XC90
5(70%)4(10%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
20 reviews
Write a review
See all XC90s for sale
List Price Range
$7,450 - $10,995
Used XC90 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Van to XC90

Tatunka, 03/11/2010
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

Owned for a few months now and no problems. As noted I would like to see better technology in this car like a modern nav and stereo. The safe and sound warranty is great. All service including oil,brakes rotors, wear and tear etc (except tires) are covered for 5yr/60k 91 octane is recommended but hard to find so I use 93. You can use 87 but I notice a lack of power with the 3.2 engine. Overall, I love this SUV. It is sharp looking and safe. No new design appears in the works until 2012.

Report Abuse

good choice in mid size SUV category

hook'em, 03/05/2010
13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I bought this primarily because I believe, based on an in-depth research, it is the safest SUV around. I looked at the data behind the NHSA and IIHS's ratings in addition to some detailed rollover test results from something called JRS rollover test. I might have taken this safety stuff a little too seriously. However, looking beyond just the readily available ratings (which, in my opinion, would incorrectly indicate that other SUVs are just as safe as the XC90) revealed that Volvo's safety reputation in this case is well deserved. Other pluses: The interior is functional and flexible for our family of 4 (plus grand parents) and to my eyes, this SUV looks better than the others.

Report Abuse

Second XC 90

kfrgolf, 11/26/2009
11 of 12 people found this review helpful

This is the first time in 40 years that I ever got the same exact vehicle that I had been driving. Bravo Volvo - safe , efficient, quiet and has all the amenities

Report Abuse

New Buyer

harcherdl, 01/01/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

We just bought our AWD XC90 and are very happy so far. Reviews of the add ons (like NAV and entertainment packages) helped us decide not to purchase these features. The safety features are unparalleled, especially at this price. If feels like you are driving a real vehicle instead of a plastic toy. Ride is smooth and much quieter than the Durango SLT Plus we traded in. 5 yr wear and tear, 5 yr maintenance, and 5 yr warranty were great bonuses. Costco buyer's program, and the 2009 tax incentives sealed the deal for us.

Report Abuse

Nice Car - Couple concerns

lhos315, 11/26/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had the car about 8 months. I replaced a minivan w/very squeaky brakes. I was disappointed that within a couple months the brakes were already squeaking in this car. I've had it in the shop a couple of times but they have not been able to fix it. The ride is a little stiff as has been mentioned. The V8 is great with a lot of power. I got the nav package and this system is pretty poor. The rt traf is helpful but this system can't find big time retail stores without typing in an exact address. I wouldn't rec buying this nav system. I too have experienced the buzzzz in the speakers which hasn't been fixed. Does anyone know what this is? Overall a good/fun/safe car to drive around

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all XC90s for sale

Related Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles