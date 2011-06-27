Used 2010 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

Van to XC90 Tatunka , 03/11/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Owned for a few months now and no problems. As noted I would like to see better technology in this car like a modern nav and stereo. The safe and sound warranty is great. All service including oil,brakes rotors, wear and tear etc (except tires) are covered for 5yr/60k 91 octane is recommended but hard to find so I use 93. You can use 87 but I notice a lack of power with the 3.2 engine. Overall, I love this SUV. It is sharp looking and safe. No new design appears in the works until 2012. Report Abuse

good choice in mid size SUV category hook'em , 03/05/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I bought this primarily because I believe, based on an in-depth research, it is the safest SUV around. I looked at the data behind the NHSA and IIHS's ratings in addition to some detailed rollover test results from something called JRS rollover test. I might have taken this safety stuff a little too seriously. However, looking beyond just the readily available ratings (which, in my opinion, would incorrectly indicate that other SUVs are just as safe as the XC90) revealed that Volvo's safety reputation in this case is well deserved. Other pluses: The interior is functional and flexible for our family of 4 (plus grand parents) and to my eyes, this SUV looks better than the others.

Second XC 90 kfrgolf , 11/26/2009 11 of 12 people found this review helpful This is the first time in 40 years that I ever got the same exact vehicle that I had been driving. Bravo Volvo - safe , efficient, quiet and has all the amenities

New Buyer harcherdl , 01/01/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful We just bought our AWD XC90 and are very happy so far. Reviews of the add ons (like NAV and entertainment packages) helped us decide not to purchase these features. The safety features are unparalleled, especially at this price. If feels like you are driving a real vehicle instead of a plastic toy. Ride is smooth and much quieter than the Durango SLT Plus we traded in. 5 yr wear and tear, 5 yr maintenance, and 5 yr warranty were great bonuses. Costco buyer's program, and the 2009 tax incentives sealed the deal for us.